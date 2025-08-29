Although Anant Chaturdashi is the most significant day to perform Ganesh Visarjan, families perform Ganesh Visarjan on different dates – 1.5th day, third day, fifth day, seventh day and eleventh day. Ganesh Visarjan 2025 for the third day is on August 29, and the auspicious muhurat timings are from 05:58 AM to 10:46 AM, 05:10 PM to 06:46 PM, 12:22 PM to 01:58 PM and 09:34 PM to 10:58 PM. It is an emotional moment for devotees to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, but they eagerly wait for the next annual Ganeshotsav celebration. To bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa, we bring you Ganesh Visarjan 2025 funny slogans, Hinglish sayings, messages, quotes, images and HD wallpapers of Lord Ganesha that you can share with your friends and family.

Ganesh Visarjan marks the conclusion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The ritual involves immersing the idol of Lord Ganesha in a river, sea, or lake with grand processions, music, and chants of “Ganapati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya.” The immersion symbolises the cycle of creation and dissolution in the universe. Just as Lord Ganesha is welcomed with devotion and bid farewell with love and hope to welcome him again. To bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa on the third day of Ganesh Visarjan 2025 on August 29, share these Ganesh Visarjan 2025 funny slogans, Hinglish sayings, messages, quotes, images and HD wallpapers.

Ganesh Visarjan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan Funny Slogans and Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bappa, Thanks for the Delicious Modaks! Your Return Is Eagerly Awaited!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Don’t Worry, Ganesha, We’ll Save Some Space for You Next Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Sad Farewell to Bappa, but a Happy Anticipation for the Next Festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Diet Starts Tomorrow, and Bappa’s Departure Is a Good Excuse To Start Today.

WhatsApp Message Reads: So Long, Ganesha! My Ears Are Already Getting Ready for Next Year’s Aarti.

Ganesh Visarjan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan Hinglish Sayings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bappa Ko Namaste Bolo, Aaram Se Visarjan Karo!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sadak Chalo Surakshit, Bappa Ko Swagat Karein Garvit!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aankhon Mein Aansoo, Dil Mein Khushi, Agle Saal Fir Milna Bappa Ji!

Lord Ganesha is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. He is worshipped at the beginning of every auspicious work, ritual, or new venture, as He blesses devotees with success, wisdom, and prosperity. Ganesh Visarjan promotes unity, togetherness, and joy, as people from all communities participate in the celebration.

