Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Wishes and Slogans for 1.5 Days Ganesh Visarjan: The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed God. The 1.5-day Ganesh Visarjan marks the first farewell of Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi, filled with dhol, dance and devotion. This year, the Ganesh Visarjan will be held after one and a half days on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Discover the best Ganpati Visarjan 2025 wishes for 1.5 Days Ganesh Visarjan and share joy with your loved ones. Find Ganesh Visarjan 2025 funny slogans, Ganpati Visarjan Hinglish slogans, Ganesh Visarjan 2025 greetings, heartfelt sayings and vibrant images of Lord Ganesha to celebrate the auspicious farewell. Spread positivity, devotion and festive cheer with unique greetings for family and friends. 1.5 Days Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Date and Muhurat Time: Know Ganesh Visarjan Tithi, Auspicious Timings and Correct Rituals To Bid Farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesh, who is known as the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, is worshipped with great devotion and prayers. Ganpati Visarjan is a profoundly emotional ritual that signifies bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha after his stay at homes. Devotees choose the immersion day as some prefer visarjan on the 1.5-day mark, while others extend the celebration to 3, 5, or 7 days, with the most elaborate processions held on the 11th day, known as Anant Chaturdashi. Ganpati Visarjan 2025 start and end dates occur between Thursday, August 28, 2025 and Saturday, September 6. Ganeshotsav ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi, which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On this day, devotees immerse the idol in water, symbolising the cycle of creation and dissolution, and pray for prosperity, wisdom, and removing obstacles. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Ward-Wise List of Artificial Ganapati Immersion Sites Made by BMC Across Mumbai.

As Bappa returns to His heavenly abode, devotees send Him off with joy, gratitude and heartfelt prayers. To add more colour to the celebrations, people share warm wishes, funny Hinglish slogans, quirky sayings and vibrant images of Lord Ganesha with family and friends, keeping the festive spirit alive even as Visarjan takes place.

Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Wishes for 1.5 Days Ganesh Visarjan:

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom, happiness and success as we bid Him farewell this Visarjan. 🌸🙏

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you endless joy, good health and prosperity on Ganpati Visarjan 2025. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

WhatsApp Message Reads: As Bappa returns to His abode, may your home always remain filled with positivity and divine energy.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On this 1.5 Day Ganesh Visarjan, may all your worries dissolve just like the idol in water.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your path and bring new beginnings after this Visarjan.

Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Hinglish Slogans for 1.5 Days Ganesh Visarjan:

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Tension hatao, worries bhulao, Bappa ke saath dhol pe naacho aur sabko nachao"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Ganpati Bappa Morya… Next year, jaldi aa Bappa!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Visarjan today, laddoo supply back again next year!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Modak khaaye, dhol bajaye, Bappa ko pyaar se visarjit kar aaye!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Ganesh Visarjan: The only farewell where we cry, dance, and laugh together!"

On the visarjan day, people sing, dance, and chant ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’ chants with great enthusiasm. Regardless of the duration of the visarjan, every visarjan is carried out with devotion and gratitude, marking both the end of the festival and the promise of welcoming Ganesha again next year.

