Global Wind Day 2020: Little-Known Facts About Wind Power, a Renewable Source of Energy

Festivals & Events Ashwani Mishra| Jun 15, 2020 08:01 AM IST
Global Wind Day 2020: Little-Known Facts About Wind Power, a Renewable Source of Energy
Wind energy (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Wind Energy for long has been touted as a game-changer in the renewable energy market with a potential to cater to the energy demands of the vast majority of the human population. The countries today are not merely signing memorandums to the effect but acting swiftly to set up plants harnessing wind energy. WindEurope in collaboration with the Global Wind Energy Council conducts the Global Wind Day on June 15 each year. It is a day to celebrate wind energy as a vital power source and efforts are carried out to educate people about its true potential. Several initiatives like photography contests, workshops and exhibitions are carried out in several nations in order to commemorate Global Wind Day. Global Wind Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of the Day That Highlights the Power of Wind Energy.

Let us have a look at some interesting facts about Wind Energy and why is so coveted.

• Harnessing wind energy is not new to human civilisation as windmills were first developed in 2000 BC in Persia and China.

• A win turbine in today’s time has three large blades which has a capacity to reach a rotating speed of staggering 200 miles per hour.

• In 2016, wind energy contributed to 4 % of the global electricity demands which is minuscule compared to the tremendous potential it has.

• Since wind energy does not need any water, it is considered unique. It is estimated that by 2030, wind energy would have saved 30 trillion bottles of water in the United States of America.

• Small wind turbines at home can charge batteries and used as a power backup. They often have a capacity of 1kW.

• With an installed capacity of 221 GW, China is the leader when it comes to utilising wind energy. It also has the world’s largest onshore windfarm that has a scope of 7965 MW generation.

• Since 2015, the wind energy has been seeing a significant drop in cost owing to scaling up of turbine size and it is one of the cheapest source of energy in the world along with solar energy.

• It is believed that there are more than 341,000 wind turbines on the planet with its scope and scale increasing by the day.

• A report published by GWEC in 2016 states stated that wind energy helped our planet avoid more than 637 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

As the world is ravaged by economic and environmental problems, governments of the day have realised advancements in Wind Power generation is the only way forward.

Comments
