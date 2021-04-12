This Hindu festival, celebrated mostly by people from Maharashtra is considered as Marathi New year. Women deck up on this day and celebrate the new year with great enthusiasm and fervour. On this day women also apply Mehendi and if you are looking for the latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have some Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Floral Trail Mehandi designs for you:

Beautiful Jaipuri Design

Intricate

Beautiful Intricate Design

Minimal and Chic

Full Hand Design

