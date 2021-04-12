This Hindu festival, celebrated mostly by people from Maharashtra is considered as Marathi New year. Women deck up on this day and celebrate the new year with great enthusiasm and fervour. On this day women also apply Mehendi and if you are looking for the latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have some Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Floral Trail Mehandi designs for you:
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful Jaipuri Design
View this post on Instagram
Intricate
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful Intricate Design
View this post on Instagram
Minimal and Chic
View this post on Instagram
Full Hand Design
View this post on Instagram
