Halloween is around the corner and people are preparing for the event. Halloween 2020 will be celebrated on October 31. People dress in scary costumes and put on frightening make up for the observance. And as the celebration approaches, we bring to you Halloween Mehendi designs to apply on your palm. From quirky spiderweb tattoo to pumpkin designs, we bring to you the scary henna patterns for Halloween 2020 to apply on your palms and arms. You can also draw it on your face to add effect to your Halloween celebrations, but ensure you buy good organic henna for it. Halloween is also known as Hallows' Eve and All Hallows' Day. Halloween 2020: From COVID-Themed Outfit to Nazi Look, 5 Offensive Costumes That Shouldn't be Worn For Halloween Party.

While people are going to put on scary makeup for parties, your Mehendi designs are going to be different. Also, your make up is going to stay for longer than others, maybe for three to four days ensuring your party celebrations stays there more than for others. While these are some of the designs you can draw using Mehendi, you can experiment with some of your own too. Check for scary tattoos and try to draw the same on your hands. Watch these easy henna design videos below and try your hands at something new. Halloween 2020 Full Blue Moon Date and Timings: Rare ‘Once in a Blue Moon’ Event on October 31, Know How to Watch the Hunter’s Blue Moon for an Extra-Spooky Night!

Halloween Spiderweb Tattoo:

Halloween Henna Design:

Halloween Mehendi Video:

You can also try the Bat-Man logo and even draw skull designs. People also sketch out the bones on their palms using Mehendi. Or maybe you can draw your favourite cartoon designs or whatever you like the most on your hand for the occasion. We wish everyone a Happy Halloween!

