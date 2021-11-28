The eight-day celebrations of Hanukkah 2021 start from November 28, Sunday and end on December 6, Monday. Hanukkah is celebrated with lighting the menorah, traditional foods, games and gifts. One branch is of the menorah is placed above or below the others, and its light is used to light the other eight candles. Here's a collection of Hanukkah wishes, Happy Hanukkah 2021 greetings, Hanukkah images, Hanukkah Sameach quotes, Hanukkah wallpapers, and a lot more to celebrate the Jewish festival with your loved ones.

Hanukkah festival starts on the 25th day of the Kislev of Hebrew calendar, which falls during late November and late December of the Gregorian calendar. The Hanukkah celebrations include singing songs, playing the game of dreidel and eating oil-based and dairy foods. People send messages saying Hanukkah Sameach or Chag Sameach to one and all to wish on this auspicious day. As you celebrate this Jewish festival, we at LatestLY have brought together messages that you can send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS to greet your friends and relatives on Hanukkah 2021.

People send across greetings with the pictures of the menorah on this day. Lighting menorah is the most important ritual of the day, and different beautiful images of the same float on social media platforms on Hanukkah. The first candle is lit on the first day, and following the same, a new candle is lighted on every day of the eight-day festival. Therefore, starting from November 28, 2021, a new candle would be lit every day till December 6, 2021. People place a nine-branch candelabrum for this festival. Hanukkah 2021 Recipes: Traditional Dishes You Must Have During the Eight-Day Jewish Festival.

It's time to celebrate the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem against the Seleucid Empire, and wish everyone Hanukkah Sameach 2021! Wishing everyone Hanukkah 2021 Sameach!

