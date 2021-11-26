Hanukkah is a Jewish festival that is celebrated to mark the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BCE. Observed for eight nights, Hanukkah 2021 will begin on November 28 and go on till December 6. The celebration is considered to be extremely important for Jewish people across the world. The celebration is sure to be filled with great fervour and enthusiasm. As we prepare to celebrate Hanukkah 2021, here is everything you need to know about the festival, the significance of Hanukkah, Hanukkah 2021 Date and more.

When is Hanukkah 2021?

Hanukkah is an eight-day celebration that begins on the 25th day of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar, which may occur at any time from late November to late December in the Gregorian calendar. The key part of the Hanukkah celebration is lighting the candle on a candelabrum with nine branches, commonly called a menorah for Hanukkah. Hanukkah 2021 Recipes: Traditional Dishes You Must Have During the Eight-Day Jewish Festival.

How to Celebrate Hanukkah?

Hanukkah is considered to be an important observance for Jewish people worldwide. However, the celebration has especially gained popularity in North America. The lighting of candles for eight consecutive nights to celebrate Hanukkah revolves around historical folklore. According to this story, after defeating the evil Greek Kingdom that was trying to make them forget all about mitzvah, the people of Israel looked to light the seven candles of the menorah. However, they had no oil or twigs, except for one olive branch. This branch helped them light all eight lights, and it burned for eight days straight, giving the people an opportunity to make new oil. This is the reason that Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days as the winter festival of lights by Jewish people across the world. Hanukkah 2021: Facts About Hanukkah Foods Eaten During The Eight-Day Festival.

Hanukkah celebrations are often around the time of Christmas and hold immense importance for one and all. People also make special dishes and recipes to celebrate this day. Potato pancakes with applesauce or sour cream, jelly-filled doughnuts are all integral items in the celebration of this festival. We hope that the celebration of Hanukkah 2021 fills your life with all the love and light. Happy Hanukkah!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2021 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).