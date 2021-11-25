Hanukkah is an eight-day festival of lights commemorating the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the second temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the second century BC.

According to the Hebrew calendar, it starts on the 25th day of Kislev which may occur any time between the months of late November and late December of the Gregorian calendar. This year it would start from November 28. The festival is celebrated with a series of rituals for eight days. As you observe this eight-day Jewish festival, we at LatestLY, have brought together a list of six traditional Hanukkah recipes that you can try at home. From Loukoumades to Pancakes, Know About Traditional Food Recipes Made on the Jewish Festival.

Matzo Ball Soup

It is stapled Jewish soup dumplings that are typically made from matzo meal, eggs, water and fat such as butter, chicken fat or oil.

Latkes

Latkes are shallow fried potato pancakes traditionally made with ground potatoes. These taste the best when served with Sour cream or apple sauce.

Brisket

This is a favourite recipe prepared on almost every Jewish holiday besides Hanukkah. Do not forget to add some flavour-enhancing seasonings as you prepare this dish.

Sufganiyot

The Hebrew word Sufganiyot is pronounced soof gaah nee and is derived from Greek word sufan meaning spongy or fried. They are one of the most essential Hanukkah items.

Kugel

It is a traditional Jewish egg noodle casserole commonly served as a side dish. It can be made in sweet as well as Savoury form. Just swap the sugar and cinnamon with vegetables and spices.

Give your guests a memorable Hanukkah mean by incorporating a blend of traditional and modern flavours into your favourite Jewish recipes. Wishing everyone Happy Hanukkah 2021.

