Hanuman Puja is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by devotees of Lord Hanuman across India. Hanuman Puja falls a day before Diwali Puja and is performed in some parts of India, especially in Gujarat. This year, Deepavali Hanuman Puja will fall on Saturday, November 11. The Deepavali Hanuman Puja Muhurat will begin at 10:58 PM and will last till 11:50 PM with a duration of 52 minutes. The day of Hanuman Puja coincides with the day of Kali Chaudas. It is believed that the bad spirits are most powerful during the night of Kali Chaudas, and Lord Hanuman, who gives strength to fight evil spirits, is worshipped to seek strength, power, and protection from all sorts of bad spirits. Scroll down to learn more about the Hanuman Puja 2023 Date, puja timings, shubh muhurat and the significance of the day dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Puja 2023 Date

Deepavali Hanuman Puja will fall on Saturday, November 11.

Hanuman Puja 2023 Puja Timings

The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 1:57 PM on November 11 and end at 2:44 PM on November 12, 2023.

Hanuman Puja 2023 Shubh Muhurat

The Deepavali Hanuman Puja Muhurat will begin at 11:39 PM on November 11 and will last till 12:32 AM on November 12 with a duration of 52 minutes in Delhi. In Mumbai, Deepavali Hanuman Puja Muhurat will begin at 11:57 PM on November 11 and last until 12:48 AM on November 12. Diwali 2023 Full Calendar With Dates: From Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja to Bhai Dooj, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival of Shubh Deepavali.

Hanuman Puja Significance

Hanuman Puja holds great significance in India, especially for the devotees of Lord Hanuman. The Hanuman Puja is performed to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman. It is said that devotees who perform this puja are blessed with strength, courage, and protection from negative forces. It is also believed to remove obstacles and bring success. In Hinduism, Hanuman is revered for his strength, courage, loyalty, and selfless service. He is often considered a symbol of devotion, humility, and dedication.

The day of Hanuman Puja is also observed as Hanuman Jayanti at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya. According to a legend, Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing fourteen years of exile. The devotion and dedication of Hanuman pleased Lord Rama so much that he blessed Hanuman that he (Hanuman) would be worshipped before him (Ram). Hence, people worship Lord Hanuman a day before Diwali celebrations.

