Kali Chaudas, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on the second day of the five-day-long Diwali festivities. The annual Hindu festival falls on Chaturdashi (the 14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin, as per the amanta tradition, or Kartika, as per the purnimanta tradition. This year, Kali Chaudas 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 11. On Kali Chaudas, devotees worship the fierce Goddess Kali, who blesses the devotees with strength and courage. It is mainly observed in Western states, especially in Gujarat. The day of Kali Chaudas is decided when Chaturdashi prevails at midnight, which, as per Panchang, is known as Maha Nishita time. Kali Chaudas Day should not be mixed with Roop Chaudas and Narak Chaturdashi as it might fall one day before of Narak Chaturdashi. Know more about Kali Chaudas 2023 date, puja timings, shubh muhurat and the significance of the day. Diwali 2023 Full Calendar With Dates: From Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja to Bhai Dooj, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival of Shubh Deepavali.

Kali Chaudas 2023 Date

Kali Chaudas 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 11.

Kali Chaudas Puja Timings

Kali Chaudas Muhurat will begin at 10:58 PM and last till 11:50 PM on November 11. The duration will be 52 minutes.

The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 01:57 PM on November 11 and end at 02:44 PM on November 12.

Kali Puja Significance

The day is celebrated by early morning religious rituals followed by festivities. As per religious beliefs, the asura (demon) Narakasura was killed on this day by Krishna and Satyabhama. The Kali Chaudas rituals involve visiting the crematorium at midnight to offer Puja to the Goddess of darkness and to Veer Vetal. The festival is also known as Bhoot Chaturdashi. One should not confuse Kali Chaudas with Roop Chaudas, also known by other names such as Choti Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi and Narak Nivaran Chaturdashi. Kali Chaudas usually falls one day before Naraka Chaturdashi.

