Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Wishes, Greetings & HD Images: Celebrate Assamese New Year with Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and Wallpapers on Rongali Bihu

Bohag Bihu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Bohag Bihu 2020! Also known as Bhogali Bihu, this spring festival is one of a kind festivals celebrated in Assam and this year it will be celebrated on April 14. The day celebrates the spring season and also marks the beginning of the first month of the Assamese calendar. The Assamese new year begins on the last day of the month of Chaitra. It is celebrated in Assam. The second day is New Year's Day, is called Manush Bihu. The day is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and fervour in Assam. Happy Bohag Bihu 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Assamese New Year With WhatsApp Stickers & GIF Greetings on Rongali Bihu.

Bihu is celebrated three times a year. The festival celebrates the harvesting the crop and it also introduces the new Bangla calendar, it is celebrated as Sankranti, in winter season this festival is celebrated on the day of Pus Sankranti and for the third time and it is also celebrated in the month of Kartik. Traditionally, on this day from the morning, gourd, brinjal, turmeric, dillati, makhiyati, etc. are used as ingredients to make food and in the evening, all cows are brought to Guhali (Gaushala), tied and are taken care of.

It is believed that on this day the cows must not be left in the open. People also wish and greet each other on this day. So if you are looking for some amazing greetings, wishes, HD images, wallpapers, quotes and GIF images to wish your loved ones, we have your back! Here are some of the best Bihu wishes, greetings, Bohag Bihu HD images, HD wallpapers, Rongali Bihu wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Bihu images, Happy Bihu 2020 HD photos with quotes,

Bohag Bihu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Bohag Bihu Bring Peace and Prosperity in the Lives of All. Happy Bihu!

Bohag Bihu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Grow With Each of Your Aspiration That Comes Into Your Heart With the Sunshine That Comes With the Festival. Happy Bihu!

Bohag Bihu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Bihu Be Your Strength for Whatever You Have to Face This Year. Let It Be a Day to Celebrate All the Successes and Health. Happy Bohag Bihu!

Bohag Bihu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Bihu Bring With It Great Hope, Eagerness, and Anticipation. Wishing You a Year of Joy, Satisfaction, Peace, and Prosperity. Happy Bohag Bihu!

We at Latestly wish you a very happy Bohag Bihu! May you have a great new year and a happy life ahead. Since you cannot go out you can cook some delicious recipes at home and also celebrate the day by wishing each other via Whatsapp and various social media platforms.