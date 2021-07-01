Every year, the people of Canada and even those who reside in other parts of the world celebrate Canada Day on July 1. On this day, the nation was officially born. On July 1, 1867, the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were united into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada under the Constitution Act, 1867. Initially, Canada Day was known as Dominion Day. The Dominion Day officially became effective in 1879, but it was not observed for several years as many Canadian citizens were still considering themselves to be British.

On Canada Day, the citizens of the nation organise several outdoor activities such as fireworks, parades, barbeques, shows, and festivals. The popular events known as ‘Noon Show’ are being held on Parliament Hill, in the national capital Ottawa. However, this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the celebration will different from the rest of the years. But one can still send some best Happy Canada Day 2021 wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD images, wallpapers, and quotes to their loved ones on the special day.

Canada Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Smile, Laugh and Enjoy. It Is Canada Day! Happy Canada Day

Canada Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Party and Celebrate Because We Became Independent on This Historic Day. Wishing You a Blessed and Joyous Happy Canada Day.

Canada Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: The Best Time of the Year Is Here and We All Are Ready To Party and Celebrate. Happy Canada Day!

Canada Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Canada Day Is One of the Best Things That Parliament Hill Gifted All of Us. Happy Canada Day

Canada Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Enjoy This Day to the Fullest With Your Loved Ones. Wishing a Very Happy Canada Day to You and Your Family.

Canada Day 2021 Greetings: Send Your Loved Ones Happy Canada Day Images and Lovely WhatsApp Messages

We hope these Canada Day 2021 greetings and wishes will help you to celebrate the special day with full spirit. To download these images you can click on Play Store from your Android phone. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Canada Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).