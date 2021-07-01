Every year, National Chartered Accountants' Day or CA Day is celebrated across the nation on July 1. The day is observed to commemorate the findings of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by the Parliament of India in 1949. With about 2.5 lakh members, ICAI is considered the second biggest accounting organization in the world. This year, the regulatory body for the accounting profession and final audit in India will celebrate the 73rd Chartered Accountants Day. To celebrate National CA Day 2021, you will find a collection of Happy Chartered Accountants' Day greetings, wishes, messages, quotes, images and HD wallpapers.

On Sunday, during the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “A few years back, I had asked chartered accountants of the country for a gift of Indian audit firms of global level. Today, I want to remind them of this. Chartered accountants can play a very good and positive role in bringing transparency to the economy. I extend my best wishes to all chartered accountants and their family members.” So, this year, to celebrate National Chartered Accountants Day on July 1, you can send a few Happy CA Day wishes, greetings, HD images, and wallpapers to your Chartered Accountant Friend and to your loved ones. Here we bring you some of the best National Chartered Accountants Day 2021 wishes and greetings.

National Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: To All the Partners Who Have Contributed in National Building, We Wish a Very Happy Chartered Accountant Day to You.

National Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: You Are Someone Who Knows How To Manage Accounts, How To Manage Balance Sheets and How To Help Businesses Grow. Wishing You a Very Happy CA Day.

National Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: Constant Hard Work, Focus, Commitment, and Dedication Are the Ingredients That Go Into Making a Chartered Accountant. Happy CA Day 2021!

National Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: It Is Certainly a Great Opportunity for CAs To Contribute Towards the Success of a Country by Doing Their Job Right. Warm Wishes on CA Day to All the CAs.

National Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Reads: On the Occasion of CA Day, We Extend Our Warm Wishes to All the Chartered Accountants Who Are Making Their Country Proud With Their Hard Work. Happy CA Day to You All.

Now we hope that you will be able to celebrate National Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 will full glory by sharing these happy CA Day wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp messages, HD images, and wallpapers to your loved ones.

