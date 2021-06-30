Chartered Accountants Day is celebrated on July 1 every year in observance of the day the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established by the parliament of India in 1949. The second-largest accounting organization in the world with 2.5 lakhs members in the establishment, it is deemed the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in India. According to the Firm Act, 2013, only a member of ICAI might be appointed as statutory auditor of an organization. A member of the ICAI is known as a chartered accountant. An individual can become. chartered accountant by taking the required examinations. India will celebrate the 73 rd Chartered Accountants day this year. On this day we recognize and acknowledge the efforts of Chartered Accountants across the nation. You can celebrate CA day by sharing these wishes and greetings with the CAs in your life.

The economy may look tricky to the common man but for a CA, it is a simple mathematical equation…. Cheers to CA and best wishes on CA Day.

Finance, numbers, money…. They are not so easy for a normal person but for CA, they are the butter and bread…. Happy CA Day to CAs.

Flying Top Of The World, Contribute to Make Our Career, Contribute to fulfilling our dreams Etc… We are proud to be part of ICAI. Happy CA day

Only a C. A Can Go deeper, Can go longer, And Can Come Safe. I am Wishing you all Happy Chartered Accountants Day from the deepest valley of my Heart.

Be proud to become a partner in nation-building. Best wishes to all the future CA.

From the Balance sheet of humanity to the Profit & Loss account of emotions, I am all in good books. I am a Chartered Accountant. Happy Chartered Accountant Day.

Nothing good comes easy and life and therefore, it is not easy to become a CA….. Best wishes on CA Day to all those who have successfully become Chartered Accountants.

Pre-Independence the accounts of companies were handled as per the companies act of 1913. However, this led to the profession became widely unregulated as lines of qualifications of auditors were blurred. Following Independence in the year 1948, an expert committee recommended that a separate autonomous association of accountants should be set up to regulate the profession of accountants. Thus in 1949, the parliament of India established the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This year celebrate the profession and its employees by sharing these aforementioned wishes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).