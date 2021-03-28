Holika Dahan is the annual observance on the night before Holi, where people light bonfire and retell the story behind Holi celebrations. Holika Dahan 2021 will be celebrated on March 28 this year, a night before Holi 2021 (March 29). With various states curbing the celebration of Holi to tackle the rising COVID-cases, people are sure to turn to a virtual Holika Dahan celebration. Many people enjoy sharing Happy Holika Dahan wishes and messages, Holika Dahan 2021 WhatApp Stickers, Holika Dahan Facebook Status Pictures, and family and friends.

It is believed that young prince Prahlad’s father, Hiranyakshipu tried to kill him by making him sit in a bonfire with Hiranyakshipu’s sister, Holika. Prahlad’s devotion to Lord Vishnu is said to have irked Hiranyakashipu, which led to this. However, Holika sat in a bonfire with Prahlad and was sacrificed to save Prahlad’s life. Holika Dahan marks the beginning of the spring festival and is an important observance for people from North India. Lighting bonfires in the evening and conducting the Holika Dahan Puja. This festival is said to mark the beginning of the spring season.

After burning the Holika, people often get ready for the celebration of Rang Holi. As we prepare to celebrate Holika Dahan 2021, here are some Happy Holika Dahan wishes and messages, Holika Dahan2021 WhatApp Stickers, Holika Dahan Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Holika Dahan 2021 Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Burn What’s Evil, Depressing and Sad With Holika and Welcome the New Beginnings With Open Arms. Happy Holika Dahan and Colourful Holi

Holika Dahan 2021 Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Burn Your Stress and Pain in the Fire of Holi and Take the Colors of Holi To Make Your Life Blissful. Happy Holika Dahan

Choti Holi 2021 Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Holi Bring You All the Happiness of Life and Make Your Dreams Come True! Happy Choti Holi

Holika Dahan 2021 Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Come, Make a Promise That This Holi We’ll Spray the World With the Colour of Love. Happy Choti Holi

Choti Holi 2021 Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Great Holi Celebration With Friends and Family. Be Safe and Careful and Enjoy It the Fullest. Wishing You This on Choti Holi!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp’s latest updated stickers include images that can be sent on different occasions. To download WhatsApp stickers' newer collection, individuals need to visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

We hope that this Holika Dahan fills your life with the hope and happiness you need. While we continue to celebrate this festival at home, and stay vigil, we hope that we are soon close to a day when we can celebrate the festival of colours with the community. Happy Holika Dahan.

