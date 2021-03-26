Happy Holika Dahan and a very prosperous Holi to you guys BUT in advance. There are only a few days left for the festival of Holi. Holi this year will be celebrated on Monday, March 29. Accordingly, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Sunday 28 March 2021. Holika Dahan Holika Dahan is also known as Holika Deepak and Chhoti Holi. It is celebrated one night before Holi. It is believed that by performing Holika Puja at the festival of Holi, all kinds of fears are overcome. There is a popular story about Holika Dahan, associated with Prahlad and Holika Also, if you are looking for the best Holi 2021 wishes, then you can find the latest collection here. We have latest Holi 2021 greetings and wishes, then you need not worry as we have covered it for you. We, at LatestLY, bring you the collection of the most popular and top-trending 2021 Holi wishes and greetings that you will love sharing with your loved ones.

The importance of Holika Dahan is immense. It is believed that on this day all the evils of society come to an end. It signifies the victory of good over evils. On this day, people in the village wake up late at night and sing and dance to Holi songs. After Holika Dahan on 28 March 2021, the next day will see the festival of colours aka Holi. Holi festival will be celebrated with great pomp on Monday, March 29. On the day of Holi, people apply colour, gulaal to each other and offer greetings and good wishes. Besides giving gifts, sweets and food are served to friends, relatives this year you can celebrate virtually by sharing Happy Holi 2021 in Advance wishes and WhatsApp stickers:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jeet Hui Sacchai Ki, Jal Gayi Sab Buraiyan, Aapko Holika Dahan Ki Bahut, Bahut Badhaiyan!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holika Ke Saath Saare Dukh-Dard Jala Do, Nayi Khushi Aur Nayi Umang Ke Saath, Rango Ka Parv Mana Lo! Holika Dahan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

