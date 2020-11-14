Deepavali 2020 will be celebrated on November 14 in South India. Diwali in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is commemorated on Narak Chaturdashi and celebrates the victory of Goddess Satyabhama and Lord Krishna against the demon Narakasura. Diwali celebration begins in the Brahma Muhurta (before sunrise) on Chaturdashi tithi. People often share Deepavali 2020 wishes, Tamil Deepavali Nalvalthakal messages, Happy Deepavali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Diwali Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family to celebrate this day. Diwali 2020 in South India: Know Dates, Rituals, Significance and Celebrations of Naraka Chaturdashi in Southern Indian States.

It is interesting to note that while most of India celebrates Diwali as the day that Lord Rama returned from Ayodhya, people in South India celebrate this day for different reasons. It is believed that by waking up before dawn, and applying oil on our head and having an auspicious bath will help people to wash away all evil and only the good will prevail. People have a bath before sunrise, dress up in new colourful clothes and light earthen diyas and burst crackers in the morning to celebrate this day. Diwali 2020 Wishes in Telugu & Deepavali Subhakankshalu HD Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate Shubh Deepavali With Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages and GIF Greetings.

Various delicious delicacies like Muruku, laddu, payasam, etc are also made and enjoyed with friends and family on this day. While the celebration of Deepavali 2020 may be a little different from usual, people are sure to still make it a grand affair, if only virtually. Here are some Deepavali 2020 wishes, Tamil Deepavali Nalvalthakal messages, Happy Deepavali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Diwali Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Happy Diwali 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anaivarukum iniya Deepavali nal valthukkal. Deepavali nal vazhthukkal.

Happy Diwali 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anaivarukum iniya Dheebavali nal valhthukkal. Deepavali naal vazhthagal.

Happy Diwali 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anaivarukum iniya Deepavali nal valthukkal. Deepavali nal vazhthukkal.

Diwali 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anaivarukum iniya Dheebavali nal valhthukkal. Deepavali naal vazhthagal.

Most years, the celebration of Tamil Deepavali often falls one day prior to that of the rest of India, however, both these celebrations will take place on the same day - November 14. Narak Chaturdashi is also celebrated in various parts of India as Kali Chaudas. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Diwali 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 07:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).