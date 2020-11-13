Diwali is the festival of lights celebrated across India. Diwali 2020 celebrations begin on November 13 with Dhanteras, however, the festivities would go on for five days. The most important day of celebration - Diwali - will be observed on November 14 this year. But reasons to celebrate this day vary from North India to South India. In South India, Diwali is celebrated on Narak Chaturdashi Tithi which precedes the Amavasya. This year, Narak Chaturdashi and Amavasya will be observed on the same day as Diwali is celebrated on November 14. Here’s everything you need to know about how South Indians celebrate Diwali, the significance of Diwali 2020 celebration, and more. Happy Choti Diwali & Narak Chaturdashi Wishes, Greetings & HD Images: Send Diya & 'Happy Diwali' Pics, Deepavali GIFs, Facebook, Instagram Greetings & Quotes to Celebrate the Festival of Lights.

When is Diwali 2020 in South India?

Diwali is celebrated on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha (dark phase) of Thula Month or the Tamil month of Aippasi. It is known as Narak Chaturdashi as it is believed that Lord Krishna, Goddess Kali and Satyabhama killed the demon Narakasura. Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 will also be celebrated on November 14.

Significance of Diwali in South India

On Naraka Chaturdasi, Krishna, Satyabhama and Kali killed the demon Narakasura and hence Naraka Chaturdasi. This celebration is known as Choti Diwali or Kali Chaudas in Northern India. There is a special ritual celebrated in South India known as Thalai Deepavali. Parents of the newlyweds welcome the son-in-law and their daughter to the house for the first Diwali after marriage. The couple is traditionally showered with gifts on this day. Kali Chaudas 2020 Date, Muhurat & Chaturdashi Tithi: Know Significance and Auspicious Rituals Associated With Bhoot Chaturdashi.

How is Diwali Celebrated in South India?

In the Indian State of Tamil Nadu, a day before Naraka Chaturdasi, the oven is cleaned and smudged with lime after which religious symbols are drawn over it. People also wash their homes and make kolam designs or rangoli. Celebrations start with an oil bath before sunrise on Naraka Chaturdashi after which people wear new clothes and eat sweets. In Karnataka, oil baths are taken on Ashwija Krishna Chaturdashi. The Kannadigas believe that an oil bath was taken by Krishna after killing the demon. People take an Oil bath to cleanse themselves of all evil. They also worship Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali and women paint rangolis and make cow dung forts on Bali Padyami which is the fourth day of Diwali.

Although Diwali/Deepavali is a subdued affair in Kerala, people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, celebrate the festival and worship Goddess Lakshmi. They wear traditional clothes and exchange gifts. While the celebrations this year will surely be low-key, the spirit of Diwali is sure to be as wide as ever. We hope that evil ends and the good once again prevails this Diwali 2020.

