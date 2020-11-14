“Mee andariki Deepavali Subhakankshalu” meaning “Deepavali wishes to all of you.” Isn’t it wonderful to be wished with festive greetings in the native language? We think it is worth a try. And this phrase, Deepavali Subhakankshalu, is commonly used to wish Diwali in Telugu. As we celebrated Diwali 2020 on November 14, we bring you a collection of Diwali 2020 wishes in Telugu, Deepavali Subhakankshalu images and HD wallpapers, Happy Diwali 2020 in Telugu text and more. The list also includes Diwali greetings and photos in the English language. Diwali 2020 in South India: Know Dates, Rituals, Significance and Celebrations of Naraka Chaturdashi in Southern Indian States.

Deepavali Subhakankshalu Images and HD Wallpapers

Deepavali Subhakankshalu (File Image)

Diwali Wishes in Telugu Reads: Deepavali Subhakankshalu

Deepavali Subhakankshalu (File Image)

Diwali Telugu Greetings Reads: Andariki Deepavali Subhakankshalu

Deepavali Subhakankshalu (File Image)

Diwali Messages in Telugu Reads: Andariki Deepavali Subhakankshalu

Happy Diwali 2020 Greetings in English

Happy Diwali (File Image)

Happy Diwali Message Reads: May Goddess Laxmi Bless You With Wealth of Love, May God Ganesha Bless You With Food to Give, May Goddess Saraswati Bless You With Knowledge. Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2020 Invitation Card (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Diwali Message Reads: Happiness Is in Air It’s Diwali Everywhere Let’s Show Some Love and Care and Wish Everyone out There Happy Diwali!

Just like Diwali is celebrated over a period of five days in Northern India, this festival is too commemorated over five days. However, there are different names, rituals and significances associated with it. The first day of Diwali celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states are Asweyuja Bahula Thrayodasi (Dhana Thrayadasi or Dhantheran). The second day is Naraka Chaturdashi, and the third day is Deepavali Amavasya, the fourth day is Balipadyami while the fifth day is Bhathru Dwithiya or Yamadwitheya. The Day 5 celebrations are also called as Divvela panduga or divili panduga (festival of lamps).

