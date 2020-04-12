Happy Easter 2020 Greetings & HD Images: GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Quotes, SMS and Wishes to Send on Resurrection Sunday

Happy Easter 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Easter 2020 greetings to one and all. Christians all over the world celebrate Easter as one of their prominent festivals as it marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter or also known as Pascha is the coming true of a prophecy that stated that god will be prosecuted, die for human sins and rise on the third day. The coming back of Christ from the dead is of great significance as it marks the victory of the positive forces over the evil. The week before the Easter is the Holy Week for Christians as it has important events like Maundy, Thursday and the Good Friday. Easter, in a way, brings an end to a series of important events. People share happy greetings on the Easter Sunday. That is why we bring you a collection of Happy Easter 2020 greetings, Happy Easter HD images, Happy Easter 2020 GIFs, Easter 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Easter Sunday messages, Easter Sunday wallpapers and more free download online. You can download Easter 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Playstore. Click on the link HERE.

This year with the COVID 19 pandemic bringing the normal lives to a halt across the globe, the Easter celebrations will not be usual. Majority of the Churches have asked people to stay home and hence have decided to broadcast the Easter services online. Greetings too are expected to be done through video calls, but there should be no break away from the delicious meals cooked on this day. The Egg hunt is another tradition that has to be done away with due to the difficult times we find ourselves in. However, you can always connect with your family and friends via wishes and greetings. You will find a lovely collection below. Easter 2020 Bible Verses To Celebrate Resurrection Day: Messages And Thoughts to Send on Easter Sunday.

During This Hopeful Time of Year, I Wish You and Yours the Best This Easter.

Sing Hallelujah!!! Happy Easter!

May You Enjoy This Day Surrounded by Friends, Family, and Plenty of Chocolate!

Hoping Your Easter Is Full of the Sweetest Things in Life!

Wishing You Nothing but Smiles, Sunshine, and Lots of Sweet Treats This Easter Day.

In early Christianity, the resurrection of Jesus Christ triggered the Paschal controversy between the eastern and western world. The east believed Jesus Christ came back from the dead on 16 Nisan regardless of the day of the week. The west, on the other hand, marked the first day of the week, which is Sunday for the event. With the passage of time, the first Sunday following the first full moon became the Easter day after a decree by the Council of Nicaea. Happy Easter 2020 Greetings & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes, Facebook GIFs, SMS and Messages to Celebrate Resurrection Sunday.

The Easter celebration begins in Churches through a service called as the Easter Vigil. It begins with sunset on Saturday and continues till sunrise on Easter Sunday. Paschal candles are lit, and Easter fire is kindled. The Light of Christ is a prominent song sung during this period. Easter egg is another important symbol of this event as it is a symbol of new life. People gift their closed ones chocolate-filled eggs which are painted brightly. Easter bunnies have been part of the Easter celebrations since the early 19th century as due to the high litter count they are represented as carriers of Easter eggs or new lives.