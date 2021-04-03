Happy Easter! The Holy Week 2021 ends with Easter Sunday, a day of celebration as it marks the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, which is why it is also referred to as Resurrection Sunday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Easter is celebrated virtually. People are encouraged to stay at home and attend the Church services that are live-streamed online. To make your Easter Sunday celebration more special, here we bring you Happy Easter 2021 messages and WhatsApp stickers. Our latest collection of Facebook wishes, Easter Sunday 2021 Telegram photos, Signal GIFs and HD images will serve you the best when it comes to sharing your warm greetings to your close ones.

Easter Sunday is celebrated after Holy Saturday. In Western Christianity, Eastertide or the Easter Season begins on Easter Sunday. This year, the festival falls on April 4. During the holiday, people also organise a super fun Easter Egg hunt, which involves many activities that both kids and adults in the family enjoy. To make your celebration egg-cellent, it is time to share Happy Easter 2021 messages and Facebook HD images. Send these Easter Sunday wishes, greetings, quotes, photos, GIFs and more through Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp and other online messenger apps.

Happy Easter 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Easter! Have Faith on Jesus and You Will Never Be in Trouble.

Easter 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Celebrate the Best Easter Ever. Have a Great Day, Sweetheart. You Are My Love!

Easter 2021 Sunday Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Jesus and Be Blessed This Easter.

Easter Sunday 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate and Make Merry for the Lord Has Risen. Happy Easter to You and Those Around You.

Easter Sunday 2021 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You ‘Eggstra’ Love Today and Always. Happy Easter

Watch Video: Easter 2021 Greetings

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has introduced many super cool stickers for users to download the collection of stickers available online. To get the latest WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We wish you a happy and blessed Easter!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).