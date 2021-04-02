Easter Sunday 2021 is here, and it is time to plan the egg hunts for the family. Just like making any other goodie bags, putting a fun-sized candy and miniature toys into a plastic Easter egg recalls a cosy feeling. But just like many other things, every part of our lives has been kicked over to the internet—including the Easter egg hunts. Even in this uncertain time, the Easter Bunny will still find a way to make it to your house virtually. A little bit of planning and some technological tricks can allow you to come together with your loved ones for epic virtual egg hunts. How to celebrate Easter Sunday 2021 at home? Here we bring you online Easter egg hunts ideas for adults and kids, fun games, virtual party ideas and activities that everyone will enjoy.

Send Out Virtual Invitations

Send out a mass text or email to everyone you know detailing the time, date, supplies needed and hiding spots. Include the videoconferencing app of choice (FaceTime, Zoom or Skype) along with the set-up instructions in case they are new to the platform.

Coordinate With Other Parents and Guests

It is important to coordinate with other parents and guests, to ensure that all the kids and adults get the same level of attention, and of course, treats. Chat with other guests ahead of time to discuss the egg hunt’s theme. Divide the eggs by the number of participants—kids, adults; you name it. To make the virtual Easter egg hunt even more special, ask each host to designate one special egg per person, labelling it with their name. Soon as they find their special egg, they can show it off on the video call.

Egg Hunt

Note that all the eggs should be hidden in places that are easy to see on camera so that as you wander the area, the kids at the end of the chat can shout out when they see an egg. So, when a kid calls out an egg, get closer and show your hand, picking it up and putting it in the kid’s designated basket.

Count Eggs in the End

Once all the Easter eggs are found, ask your participants to tally up their loot and reveal the winner. Parents on the other end of the video call can distribute some treats to the kids to enjoy. At this points, the adults can also indulge in a chocolate bunny or two and a nice chat to catch up.

Online Easter Scavenger Hunt

The online scavenger hunts are entertaining activities for groups. Similar to a real Easter egg hunt, a virtual scavenger hunt sends players searching the house for clues. Instead of scouting for eggs, players find objects or perform actions related to Easter or spring.

Mail Easter Baskets

The candy basket on Sunday morning is the highlight of any Easter event. Your virtual guests or closed ones can enjoy an Easter treat by receiving a goodie bag in the mail. You can include all the traditional items, including some more fun accessories, to make it a great Easter Basket.

Holidays are a time for families, friends, and loved ones to come together. We are in a difficult time, and these virtual plan outs are even more special during holidays. Enjoy the egg hunt, and have a safe and blessed Easter!

