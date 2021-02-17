The holy season has arrived for Christians, as it is time to observe Lent 2021, which goes on for forty days, excluding the Sundays! Ash Wednesday falls on the first day of Lent. During these days, people give up on something, generally any bad habits, as a reflection of Christ’s deprivation in the wasteland and self-control test. So, when is Easter Sunday 2021? This year, the holiday falls on April 4. But every year, the event date changes. Sometimes it falls at the end of March, other years, it is late April. But why does the Easter date changes every year? How is the Easter date determined? In this article, we bring you everything you should know about the holiday.

When is Easter Sunday 2021?

Lent's holy occasion ends three days before Easter Sunday, which this year is on April 1, 2021. The week before the holiday called Holy Week is a big deal in the Christian church. Easter Sunday 2021 is on April 4, which means Good Friday is on April 2 and Easter Monday is on April 5.

How is Easter Date Determined?

Lent always starts exactly 46 days before Easter Sunday, and hence its date always depends on Easter. So, how do we determine Easter? As per the Christian tradition, Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday following the full Moon that occurs on or just after the Spring Equinox. The Christian Church calendars state that the spring equinox always falls on March 21. This year, the first Full Moon after March 21 takes place on March 28, which means Easter is on the following Sunday, April 4.

Now that you know the dates of Easter 2021, start your preparation. This year, the celebration will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the spirit and significance will remain the same.

