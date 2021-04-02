The Holy Week ends with Easter Sunday, which this year falls on April 4. The day marks the resurrection of Jesus from the dead and is often referred to as Resurrection Sunday. Easter is a day of joy and is usually celebrated with families coming together for dinners and egg hunts galore. However, this year, Easter Sunday will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Government officials across countries are advising people to limit social gatherings and follow household celebrations only. Holy Week 2021 was majorly observed at home, with Church services’ live streaming online. For Easter Sunday 2021, as well, religious places from across the world will host virtual Easter Mass for devotees to worship from home. Pope Francis’ The Vatican, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and more check out the list of famous churches,’ their service date and timings for Easter 2021.

The Vatican’s Easter Mass Online Live Streaming

Join Easter mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican from the comfort of your home. Pope Francis will observe the Easter mass on Aril 4, at 5:00 am Eastern Standard Time (2:30 pm Indian Standard Time). You can catch the Vatican’s Easter Mass online live streaming at the Vatican’s website or through the Vatican Media YouTube channel.

Other Churches Hosting Virtual Easter Mass Online: Date and Timings

St. Patrick’s Cathedral, New York: Easter mass will take place at 10:15 am EST (7:45 pm IST) and will be live-streamed on the Cathedral’s website.

Lakewood Church, Texas: Lakewood Church will be offering four services online. You can join the Easter Sunday celebration by visiting the Church's website.

Washington National Cathedral, Washington, DC: Another live streaming Easter 2021 event will be held at Washington National Cathedral, and the Easter mass can be watched online at 11:15 am EST (8:45 pm IST) on the Cathedral's Facebook and YouTube page.

Cathedral Church of Saint Andrew, Honolulu, Hawaii: The Church will host the live event at their official Facebook page at 10:00 am (1:30 am IST) for a virtual mass.

Archdiocese of Bombay: The Church has been hosting virtual events during Holy Week, and on Easter Sunday, devotees can visit the official YouTube channel to watch special events.

These are a few out of many Churches across the world that will host Easter Sunday Church services virtually. Through online services, Churches help their congregants stay connected to God and each other. So, this Easter, visit any of the above Church’s website or more to celebrate virtual Easter Sunday.

