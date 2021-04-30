Today is the 61st Foundation Day of Gujarat. The state of Gujarat was created on May 1, 1960, separated from Maharashtra. Since then, this day is celebrated as Gujarat Day. Earlier, Gujarat used to be a part of Bombay. On the occasion of Gujarat Day, we have brought for you Gujarat Day Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Shayari, WhatsApp Status in the Gujarati language, with the help of which you can wish your loved ones on this special day. This time around expect the celebrations to be muted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, you can always enjoy virtual celebrations. Here’s a collection of Gujarat Day 2021 wishes, Gujarat Day HD images, Happy Gujarat Day 2021 greetings, Happy Gujarat Day WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Gujarat Day 2021 HD Wallpapers and more.

When the proposal for the formation of Maharashtra and Gujarat came from the state of Mumbai, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru advocated making Mumbai a separate union territory. Gujarat is a very important state of India in terms of antiquity and historicity. It is said that BC 2500 years ago, the Harappans from Punjab crossed the Rann of Kutch and laid the foundation of present Gujarat in the Narmada suburb. People should share these popular Gujarat Day 2021 wishes and greetings with their dear ones via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well. You can also download these HD Gujarat Day 2021 wishes and transform them into beautiful GIFs and videos. Another way to greet your loved one is through WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Salutations to Mother Gujarat on the Occasion of Gujarat Day. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Gujarat Day, I Hope and Pray to See the State Attain Greater Success. Happy Gujarat Day 2021.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Gujarat Thrives, Prospers, and Climbs the Ladder of Progress. Wish You a Happy Gujarat Day 2021.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Occasion, I Pray That We Take Our Majestic State of Gujarat to Greater Heights This Year. Happy Gujarat Day 2021!

May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra and Gujarat Day. The present-day Maharashtra state was formed on this day. The Indian Parliament passed the Bombay Reorganization Act in 1960 to divide the multi-lingual state of Bombay into Gujarat and Maharashtra. The law came into force on 1 May 1960.

