Gujarat Day or Gujarat Sthapana Divas or Gujarat Statehood Day is celebrated annually on May 1. It is the foundation day for the state of Gujarat, which was formed on May 1, 1960. On this day, Gujarat, a state on the western coast of India was carved out of the existing state then known as Bombay. It was formed on the basis of language. Gujarat Day is celebrated with several cultural programs across the state. The government of Gujarat has declared Gujarat Day a public holiday. This day also marks the foundation of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Gujarat Day 2021, we will help you with the date, significance, and history of this magnificent state. Why Is 'Maharashtra Day' and 'Gujarat Day' Celebrated on May 1 Which Also Commemorates May Day? Everything You Need to Know.

Gujarat Day Date & Significance

Gujarat Day is celebrated every year on May 1. This year it will fall on Saturday, however, all activities for commemorating the formation of this day will be performed indoor due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now let's speak about the significance of this event. The Gujarat state took its name from the Gujara that is the land of the Gujjars. During the 700s and 800s, they ruled the area. Gujarat is known as the ‘jewel of western India’. Gujarat has been on the global map since ancient times. Even ancient people know about Gujarat.

Gujarat Day History

Mahagujarat movement also known as Mahagujarat Andolan locally was a political movement demanding the creation of the state of Gujarat for Gujarati-speaking people from the bilingual Bombay state of India in 1956. It succeeded in the formation of Gujarat, as well as the Marathi-speaking Maharashtra state, on May 1, 1960. Gujarat Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

As per the Forbes list of the world’s fastest-growing cities in the year 2010, Ahmedabad was put at number 3 after Chengdu and Chongqing from China. Gujarat is the home state of Mahatma Gandhi and ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhai Patel. Our present Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also from Gujarat. He has successfully governed the state for three consecutive terms.

Currently, not only Gujarat, but the entire Republic of India is facing the wrath of the environment in the form of COVID-19. Therefore, it will be best to stay safe and celebrate Gujarat Day by spreading meaningful information about this state with your family members and friends. We wish you all a very Happy Gujarat Day 2021.

