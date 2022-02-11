Valentines week has started which means love is in the air! Couples are seen celebrating some or the other day back to back leading up to February 14 aka Valentine's Day. February 12 is celebrated as Hug Day 2022. On this day, couples hug their partners to express their love, they express their hearts out by hugging their partners. This day is very important for lovers because on this day people love to embrace the ones they love. It is common to hug someone, but it is very special to hug someone close to the heart on the day of Hug Day during Valentine's Week in the month of February. Hugging builds trust and love. However, if your partner is away from you, nothing to worry about. You can still wish your loved ones a very special and loving Hug Day by sending wonderful messages. We have brought for you some of the latest messages and greetings that are XXX-tra HOT, sexy and super-steamy you can send. You can directly share these on any social media platform including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter. Hug Day 2022 Quotes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Heart-Warming Greetings, Wallpapers, Sayings on Hugs and SMS To Celebrate the Romantic Day!

Hugging is said to increase the level of love hormone in the body. It keeps the heart healthy and accelerates the blood circulation in the body. This also causes the level of oxygen in the body to stabilise. You must have also noticed that when we are sad and someone gives us a hug, it seems to be the warmest thing ever. Hugging reduces the secretion of cortisol hormone in our body also known as the stress hormones. So before you meet your loved ones today, you can express your special feelings through greetings. You can send these wishes to anyone close to you. Here you can view and download greetings, SMS, XXX-tra HOT shayaris, Messages, GIFs, HD Images, and WhatsApp Status images:

Happy Hug Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Where Are You? Come Soon and Hug Me. Happy Hug Day Darling!

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Love and Affection, a Warm Hug With the Ocean of Care Only for You, Love. Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Lovely Hug to My Darling, I Love You a Lot. Happy Hug Day, Love!

Happy Hug Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: In My Eyes, You Are So Cute That You Deserve a Hug Not Only for One Day but Every Single Day of Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sometimes Just a Warm Hug Says a Thousand Words That Language Can’t Explain. Happy Hug Day 2022.

Happy Hug Day 2022 Greetings: Sweet Messages, Adorable Images, Quotes & Wishes for Your Soulmate

There is a big reason behind celebrating Hug Day. If you have had a bad day or if something goes wrong with you, then you should go right away and hug your partner. With this, even a bad day becomes a hundred times better and your bond with your partner becomes stronger. However, couples should celebrate Hug Day daily in our opinion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).