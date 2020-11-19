Happy International Men's Day 2020 Wishes in Hindi and HD Images for free Download Online: International Men's Day or Antarrashtriya Purush Diwas in Hindi is an annual celebration that celebrates and supports men across the world and is commemorated on November 19. It is a day dedicated to talking about various issues that men and boys have been dealing with for a very long time, ranging from the stereotypical need to be macho and strong to deeper topics like male suicide, combating mental illnesses, etc. This day is a crucial part of the fight for feminism (read equality), which pushes men to be more human. One of the most integral parts of International Men's Day celebrations, especially in India has to be sending Happy International Men's Day messages, Men's Day 2020 Shayaris and Hindi wishes, International Men's Day WhatsApp Stickers and Antarrashtriya Purush Diwas Facebook Status Pictures to each other. So ahead of International Men's Day 2020, we give you some wonderful men's day quotes, images and messages in Hindi. All you have to do is download these images for free and send to all men, be it friends, boyfriend, brother or any other male friend.

While International Women's Day celebration began a long time ago, International Men's Day observance was tried time and time again by different people. However, the idea finally set to motion in 1999, when Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, who is a doctor from Trinidad and Tobago, declared November 19 (his father's birthday) as the International Men's Day. On this day, people make it a point to raise awareness about crucial issues of equality that predominantly affect men, like fighting stereotypes, opening up about physical and mental wellness, starting conversations on gender equality and improving gender relations, etc. It is a day to celebrate the men in our lives and appreciate and recognise their contributions to our lives.

There is no questioning or comparing the struggles or men and women. Rather, the main ethos behind International Men's Day celebration is to provide equal opportunity for men to highlight the issues and struggles that they go through. The emotional intelligence and behavioural expectations from men is a crucial topic that is being discussed for quite some time now and is a vital point for every man. On this day, activists share Happy International Men's Day 2020 messages, Men's Day Shayaris and Hindi wishes, International Men's Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with each other.

International Men's Day Wishes in Hindi

International Men's Day wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Har Dam Khushiyan Ho Saath Kabhi Daaman Na Ho Khali

Ham Sab Ki Taraf Se Antarrashtriya Purush Divas ki Badhai

International Men's Day Hindi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Aap Sabhi Ko Humari taraf se, Antarrashtriya Purush Divas ki Badhaiyan

International Men's Day wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Pal Pal Sunhare Phool Khile Kabhi Na Ho Kaanto Ka Saamna Jindagi Aapki Khushiyo Se Bhari Rahe Purush Divas Par Humaari Yahi Shubhkaamna

Men's Day wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: दिए जलते और जगमगाते रहें आप हमेशा मुस्कुराते रहे जब तक जिंदगी है ये दुआ है हमारी आप ईद के चाँद की तरह जगमगाते रहे आप सभी को पुरुष दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई

Men's Day GIFs

International Men's Day is celebrated in over 80 countries and is supported by various organisations, including UNESCO. The fact that this celebration occurs in November, which is recognised as International Men's Month is also a fun fact. While every year on Women's Day social media fills up with the same old jokes on the lack of a "men's day", this celebration is important in bridging the gap between the two genders.

Watch Video: Happy Men's Day 2020 Wishes

There is no questioning that while women have undergone immense struggles in the past, the struggles of men trying to combat with their emotions, the responsibilities and expectations inflicted by patriarchy and their own personal goals, needs to be addressed. International Men's Day is a great day to open conversations about the human side of men and trying to debunk the ages-old myths on ideal man that have been spread. This International Men's Day, we hope that you manage to do just that, and walk one step closer to this fight for equality.

