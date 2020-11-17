International Men's Day 2020 is celebrated every year on November 19. The observance is celebrated in more than 70 countries around the world. This day focuses on men's health, improving gender relations, highlighting male models and promote positive expression of masculinity. Various events, programmes are held to promote this role and observance. There is a specific theme to each of this observance and special significance to this day. Ahead of International Men's Day 2020, we tell you more about the theme, history and significance of this day. From Cardiovascular Diseases to Erectile Dysfunction, Common Health Conditions Males Can Develop with Age!

International Men's Day 2020 Date and Theme

International Men's Day 2020 date coincides with the birthday of the father of Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a doctor from Trinidad and Tobago. Dr Jerome was the one who relaunched the observance in 1999. This year, International Men's Day falls on Thursday.

Every year there is a different theme to this observance. This International Men's Day 2020 theme is "Better health for men and boys." So it specifically focuses on men's health issues this time around.

History and Significance

In the year 1968, American journalist John Harris wrote a piece on lack of balance in Soviet system promoting female workers but failed to recognise males. In early 1990s, small International Men's Day events during February but by 1995, it was poorly planned. In 1999, the day was revived by Jerome Teelucksingh. This revival in promoting positive male identity and negative gender stereotyping. Why Is Suicide Rate Higher in Men? Reasons Why It is Important to Talk About Male Mental Health Stigma and Ways We Can Help.

The main aim of marking this day is to make a positive difference to the wellbeing of all men and boys. It also promotes a positive dialogue about men and masculinity. They also raise awareness for charities that supports men's wellbeing. It draws attention to high male suicide rate, men's health, workplace deaths, male victims of violence, along with sexual violence, challenges faced by men as parents, separated fathers and new fathers. It also provides support to male victims of abuse, crime and slavery.

