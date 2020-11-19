Every year International Men's Day is observed on November 19. This celebration is dedicated to not just commemorating the contributions and achievements of men, but to open conversations on the societal pressures, expectations and stereotypes and how they impact the wellbeing of young boys and men. International Men's Day 2020 will be celebrated mainly virtually owing to the continued spread of COVID-19 in various parts of the world. Here are some Happy International Men's Day wishes, International Men's Day 2020 messages, Men’s Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with the men in your life to celebrate them.

International Men's Day celebrations were first inaugurated by Thomas Oaster in 1992 and was re-initiated in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago. A complimentary celebration to International Women’s Day (March 8) which celebrates the path that women have taken and the rights that they have strived for and won, International Men’s Day aims to tackle the misandry that continues to exist in the world. The celebration of International Men’s Day is focused on increasing conversations on how people can be allies, genders, no bars, and actually come together to build a world that is kinder, more loving and peaceful.

International Men’s Day also serves as a platform for men who enjoy breaking stereotypes in various avenues of their lives to normalise their choices, instead of being seen as an outcast. Whether it is the choice of men to be home-makers or don an incredibly unique and funky style, which has been traditionally labelled as ‘feminine’. As we prepare to celebrate International Men's Day 2020, here are some Happy International Men's Day wishes, International Men's Day 2020 messages, Men’s Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Men's Day 2020 Message for Boss Reads: You Stood Beside Me in Difficult Times. You Supported Me in My Career. You Have Taken Good Care of Me. I Feel Blessed to Have You. Happy International Men’s Day!

Men's Day 2020 Message for Brother Reads: The Best Part of Having You as a Brother Is That I Never Feared to Lose a Best Friend. Have a Great Men’s Day!

Men's Day 2020 WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Best of What a Man Could Be. I Have Never Been More Proud of You Than I Am Today. Happy Men’s Day!

Men's Day 2020 Message for Son Reads: Being a Real Man Needs Courage, Respect for the Women, Nobility and Generosity, Humbleness, and a Good Perception Towards Society. You Have That All Son! So Proud of You. Happy Men’s Day!

Men's Day 2020 Message for Son Reads: I Don’t See My Own Reflection in You. I See the Reflection of the Man I Always Wanted to Be. Happy Men’s Day, Son!

International Men's Day celebration is crucial to raise awareness on the mental, emotional and physical health of men and young boys and the steps that we as a society can take to aid in their overall well being. Here’s hoping that this International Men's Day, we steer away from stereotypes and allow men the opportunity to be just human. Happy International Men's Day 2020.

