Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is here, and the celebration has begun. This year’s observation has been different because of the pandemic, but that did not dampen the spirit of Krishna Janmashtami. Virtual mukh darshan of Lord Krishna, and online temple aartis have been welcomed by devotees. Along with the traditions and celebrations, people are also sharing Krishna Janmashtami 2020 messages and Laddu Gopal HD images on social media and through WhatsApp to wish family and friends while observing social-distant Gokulashtami. On the auspicious occasion, in this article, we bring you more photos of Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 messages, Gokulashtami wishes, Lord Krishna GIFs and Facebook greetings to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna.

Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Hindu God, Lord Vishnu. Every year, on his birth anniversary, every year, devotees flock to the nearby temples or Mathura and Vrindavan, where Krishna was born and raised during childhood. But because of the pandemic, most of the temples have closed their doors for visitors, offering them live mukh darshan of Shri Krishna on their online streaming platforms. This is why Shri Krishna images and Janmashtami 2020 wishes play an important part among devotees, as they won’t be able to meet their near ones during this important occasion. Make the festival memorable by sharing Happy Janmashtami 2020 messages, Laddu Gopal HD images, Gokulashtami wishes, Shri Krishna GIFs and greetings to celebrate the day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sound of Flute of Nandlala Invite Melody in Your Life and You Get Blessed With a Little Natkhat Like Him. God Bless. Happy Janmashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Arrive at Your House and Take Away All the Pain and Sorrow. Wishing You and Family a Very Happy Janmashtami

WhatsApp Message Reads: माखन चोर नन्द किशोर, बांधी जिसने प्रीत की डोर. हरे कृष्ण हरे मुरारी,पूजती जिन्हें दुनिया सारी, आओ उनके गुण गाएं सब मिल के जन्माष्टमी मनाये!! कृष्णा जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाये

WhatsApp Message Reads: नन्द के लाला को हमारा बार-बार नमस्कार।। श्री कृष्ण के कदम आपके घर आये, आप खुशियो के दीप जलाये, वृंदावन का रास रचइया, आ गया नन्द लाल कृष्ण कन्हैया..हैप्पी जन्माष्टमी

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna’s Blessings Be Always Upon You. May Sorrow and Depression Never Touch You. Happy Janmashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lots of Wishes to You and Your Family for Krishna Janmashtami. May You Have Everything That You Want in Life.

How to Download Laddu Gopal WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled various stickers to celebrate Janmashtami 2020. To download the latest collection of stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above Happy Janmashtami 2020 wishes and Laddu Gopal images will be useful to you as you celebrate Lord Krishna’s birthday.

