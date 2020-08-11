Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. The day is celebrated by following varying customs, traditions and practices in different parts of India and outside. People fast and worship Lord Krishna on this day; devotees visit Lord Krishna temples to seek divine blessings. Many prepare sweet dishes at home to celebrate the occasion. As we observe Krishan Janmashtami 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages which you can send your loved ones celebrating the occasion. Our list also includes Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS, Instagram Stories and messages to send your family. Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Krishna Photos And Messages to Celebrate Lord Krishna's Birthday.

Janmashtami falls on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in Hindu months of Shravaana or Bhadrapad that corresponds with the Gregorian months of August or September. This year devotees observe Janmashtami Vrat (fasting) on August 11 and August 12. They celebrate the day with festivities on August 12 and August 13 according to Smarta Sampradaya and Vaishnava Sampradaya. Gokulashtami 2020 Images & Janmashtami HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Lord Krishna Photos, WhatsApp Status Video, Messages, Wishes, Stickers, GIFs and SMS.

Krishna is an avatar of Lord Vishnu and one of the most revered figures in the Hindu mythologies. As per Hindu scriptures, Krishna grew up in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh where Gokulashtami is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. While celebrations have been curtailed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, you can wish your loved ones on the festival by sending them Happy Janmashtami wishes. So, here we bring to you Krishna HD Photos, Wallpapers, Beautiful Images of Bal Gopal to wish your loved ones on the festival. Janmasthami 2020 Songs and Bhajans For Free Download: List of Jai Shri Krishna Devotional Songs And Melodies to Celebrate the Birth of Lord Krishna (Watch Videos)

WhatsApp Message Reads Lots of Wishes to You and Your Family for Krishna Janmashtami. May You Have Everything That You Want in Life.

Facebook Greetings Read: Wishing You and Your Family From Me and My Family, Have a Happy and Colorful Janmashtami and May God Blesses You With the Best! Happy Janmashtami 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Janmashtami 2020

Facebook Greetings Read: Let Us Get Together and Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birthday. Wishing You a Very Happy Janmashtami 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Arrive at Your House and Take Away All the Pain and Sorrow. Wishing You and Family a Very Happy Janmashtami.

Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, people use the medium to send wishes and messages. You can download Krishna Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. Happy Janmashtami everyone!

