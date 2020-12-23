National Farmers Day is celebrated every year on 23 December to mark the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India, who played an important role in the upliftment of the agricultural sector during his tenure and for the benefit of farmers many farmers- Drafted friendly policies. Even though Chaudhary Charan Singh was Prime Minister for a short time, he worked hard for the welfare of Indian farmers. Not only this, he also started many schemes for farmers and in 2001 the government decided to celebrate Chaudhary Charan Singh's birthday as Kisan Diwas. Kisan Diwas 2020 Date, Kisan Diwas 2020 Greetings, Kisan Diwas 2020 Wishes, Kisan Diwas Date, Kisan Diwas images, Kisan Diwas messages, Kisan Diwas quotes, Kisan Diwas SMS, Kisan Diwas wishes, Kisan Diwas 2020 Date, History and Significance: Here's Why Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh's Birth Anniversary is Observed as National Famer's Day in India.

This day is very important because it gives the idea of ​​empowering the farmers of society with the latest learning in the agricultural sector. Farmers Day celebrations serve to educate people about various issues faced by farmers. It is also said that Chaudhary Charan Singh carried forward the legacy of Sir Chhotu Ram, he also formed the Kisan Trust on 23 December 1978 to spread awareness about the issues of farmers in the country.

On Kisan Diwas 2020, if you are planning to praise and recognise the contribution of farmers on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, here are greetings, HD images, messages

Let’s be grateful for the efforts of our famers to put food on our table. Happy Kisan Diwas#kisandiwas #nationalfarmersday pic.twitter.com/1iIpO2F6mr — Nitin Gangwar (@NitinGa08520934) December 23, 2020

On #KisanDiwas, let's celebrate and honour the annadattas of our nation who with their dedication and hardwork are taking our country towards achieving PM @narendramodi's vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat! #MyGovMorningMusings pic.twitter.com/FCOpSl0ekx — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) December 23, 2020

Chaudhary Charan Singh was the fifth Prime Minister of India. However, his tenure was not long. He served as the Prime Minister of India from 28 July 1979 to 14 January 1980. He was born on 23 December 1902 in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. During his prime ministership, he formulated several policies to improve the condition of farmers. His love for farmers was also because Chaudhary Charan Singh himself belonged to a peasant family and he understood their problems well. Apart from being a politician, the former Prime Minister was also a good writer. He had a good grasp on English. As a writer, he has authored books such as the Abolition of Zamindari, India's Poverty and Its Solutions and the Legend Proprietorship.

