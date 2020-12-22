India is an agrarian country, so farmers are rightly considered the backbone of our nation. Much of India's economic development is dependent on them. To celebrate the contribution of farmers, a National Farmers' Day or Kisan Diwas is observed on December 23 to celebrate the contributions of farmers. It is observed to honour Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India who was born on December 23. In 2001, the Government of India decided to observe this day as Kisan Diwas. As Kisan Diwas 2020 approaches, people have taken to Twitter asking 'When is Kisan Diwas', its importance and events related to the day. Ahead of Kisan Diwas 2020, we bring to date, significance and history of the day. Happy National Farmer's Day 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Send Wishes of Farmers' Day.

History of Kisan Diwas

Between July 1979 to January 1980, then Indian Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh introduced a slew of policies to improve the lives and conditions of farmers in the country. He also played a role in the agricultural sector of the country by introducing bills for farmers' reforms. Every year, a number of events are organised to celebrate Kisan Diwas, however, due to COVID-10 pandemic, various events will be held. People also take to social media platforms sharing the importance of the day creating awareness about it. Punjabi 'Bella Ciao' Becomes Farmers' Protest Anthem, Video of 'Farm Laws Wapas Jao' Goes Viral.

Significance and Celebrations of Kisan Diwas

Farmers have been protesting recently over various issues that are affecting their lives. Fewer returns and governmental policies are some of the reasons for the main reasons affecting them. Often celebrations are held aiming to create awareness among young children about the importance of farmers. The day also talks about why farming is the health and wealth of a prosperous nation. Various events are also held to inspire the youth to promote farming and to engage in agricultural activities. Workshops on new farming equipment and modern technology used in it are also spoken on the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).