Kisan Diwas 2020 Wishes and National Farmers’ Day Images for Free Download Online: Every year India celebrates Kisan Diwas or National Farmer’s Day on December 23. Marking the birth anniversary of our fifth Prime Minister, Choudhary Charan Singh, Kisan Diwas celebrates the role of the farmers in building our country and making India what it is. To commemorate this annual celebration, people often share Kisan Diwas 2020 wishes and messages, National Farmers’ Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, Kisan Diwas Images and HD Wallpapers and more with friends and family.

Choudhary Charan Singh has been referred to as the Champion of India’s peasants and played a key role in shaping various policies that helped Indian farmers. From the much-needed land reforms to the Agriculture Produce Market Bill of 1938, Choudhary Charan Singh was responsible for various key reforms in the Indian agriculture industry. The celebration of Kisan Diwas on his birthday is therefore extremely relevant. People often observe this day by highlighting the current needs of Indian farmers.

The current protests by the Indian farmers to bring forth their requirements makes the celebration of Kisan Diwas 2020 extremely significant. Traditionally, Kisan Diwas is celebrated by organising seminars, debates, discussions and workshops that help highlight the various needs and wants of Indian farmers. People are sure to take this opportunity to share Kisan Diwas 2020 wishes and messages, National Farmers’ Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, Kisan Diwas Images and Wallpapers and more with friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Farmer’s Day Reminds Us to Take Inspiration From Hard Working Indian Farmers Who Never Give Up on Their Crop and Work Hard to Grow It. Happy Kisan Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Food Is the Result of Hard Work of Farmers. Let Us Salute Them for Their Constant Hardwork All Year Round. Happy Kisan Diwas!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Food We Eat Every Day Is Because of These Growers. They Work Their Blood, Sweat, and Tears to Grow Crops Every Year. Let’s Honour Their Spirit to Work and Toil. Happy Kisan Diwas!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Way to Respect a Farmer Is to Respect His Produce by Not Wasting It…. Happy Kisan Diwas!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Even the Smallest Farmer Helps in Sustaining the Environment and Promoting Suitable Development. Wishing All Farmer Folk and Community, Happy Kisan Diwas!

The Kisan Diwas celebrations are sure to be a little different this year. While every year, the issues and challenges faced by our farmers are highlighted and spoken about on Kisan Diwas, the intensity is expected to be a little more this year. We hope that this Kisan Diwas fills our farmers’ lives with all that they need and want. After all, they really are the kind hands that feed the world. Happy Kisan Diwas 2020!

