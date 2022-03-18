Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on March 18. This annual celebration of the birth anniversary of Goddess Lakshmi is said to be an immensely auspicious day where Goddess Maha Lakshmi can fill your life with good luck and prosperity. Celebrated mainly in South India, the Maha Lakshmi Jayanti celebration revolves around performing Lakshmi Puja and making various offerings to the Goddess. People also share Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti wishes, Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 messages, Maha Lakshmi Jayanti Greetings, Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Date in India: Know Purnima Tithi, Rituals and Significance of Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Goddess Lakshmi.

Goddess Lakshmi or Maha Lakshmi is said to be the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that she was born on the occasion of Phalgun Purnima or the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalgun. Goddess Lakshmi is believed to be born during the great churning of the milky ocean which is known as Samudra Manthan. This is a key reason that Goddess Maha Lakshmi is associated with the color white time and again. The celebration of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti often coincides with another observance - Uttara Phalguni - where the Uttara Phangun Nakshatra presides over the day.

As we prepare to celebrate Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022, people are sure to spread the festive cheer ahead with the help of Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti wishes, Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 messages, Maha Lakshmi Jayanti Greetings, Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures.

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Messages

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 SMS (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022. May Your Life Bloom With Devi Laxmi's Blessings.

Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti HD Picture

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti. May The Divine Blessing Of Maa Be With You Always.

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 SMS

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: May Goddess Lakshmi Fill Your Life With Happiness, Love And Peace. Have A Prosperous Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022.

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti Quotes

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Text Reads: On The Auspicious Day Of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti, I Wish You Good Health, Success, Contentment And Wealth.

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Sayings

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti Wish Reads: Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022. May Maa Laxmi Bring Joy, Prosperity, Success And Good Fortune To You And Your Family.

There are various ways that one celebrates Maha Lakshmi Jayanti. One integral part of this commemoration has to be the performance of the Lakshmi Homam at home. This puja is said to help welcome Goddess Lakshmi to one's home and seek her blessings. People believe that preparing various delicacies, offering Goddess Lakshmi her favorite flowers - Lotus, and especially making milk-based white coloured sweets will help appease Maha Lakshmi Devi and fill one’s life with all the prosperity and happiness. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2022 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).