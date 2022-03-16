Maha Lakshmi Jayanti or Lakshmi Jayanti is the annual Hindu festival that marks the celebration of the birth of Goddess Maha Lakshmi. Commemorated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalgun, Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on March 18. Goddess Maha Lakshmi is said to be the goddess of wealth and prosperity. It is therefore believed that performing Maha Lakshmi Jayanti Puja and following the rituals and traditions of the Maha Lakshmi Jayanti celebration will help fill one’s life with all the prosperity and riches. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Date, the significance of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti, and more. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When Is Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022?

Goddess Lakshmi is said to have been born on the Phalgun Purnima, during the great churning of the milky ocean. Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 will therefore be celebrated on March 18, which will mark the full moon day in the month of Phalgun. The Phalgun Purnima Tithi will begin at 13:29 on Mar 17, 2022, and go on till 12:47 on Mar 18, 2022.

Significance And Rituals Of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti

The celebration of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti is an observance that is particularly followed in South India. While more people in North India perform Lakshmi Puja exclusively during Diwali, the puja and ritual around Lakshmi Jayanti are also said to bring a similar perspective on happiness, wealth, and prosperity. Devotees of Goddess Lakshmi often visit her temple, offer milk abhishekam to the idols of Goddess Lakshmi, and pray for the continued safety and prosperity of their families. Many people also perform the Lakshmi Homam on this day.

It is important to note that the day of Phalguna Purnima mostly coincides with Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra, this means that Uttara Phalguni is also related to the Lakshmi Jayanti celebrations. The celebration of Mahalakshmi Jayanti 2022 also includes offerings of various key delicacies, flowers, and other things that are said to appease Goddess Maha Lakshmi. The lotus flower is often dipped in honey and offered as Ahuti during Lakshmi Homam conducted on this day. We hope that the Goddess of wealth and prosperity fills your life with all the happiness that you deserve. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Lakshmi Jayanti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2022 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).