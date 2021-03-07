The festival of Mahashivaratri will be celebrated on March 11, 2021. Maha Shivaratri falls on Falgun Krishna Chaturdashi and is very important for Lord Shiva devotees. On this day people keep fast for the whole day and worship Bholenath. Lord Shiva is said to listen to his devotees and protect them in every way. It is believed that on the day of Mahashivaratri, Shiva Jyoti appeared and Shiva-Parvati was married. One of the most important things Lord Shankar has created is Rudraksha, which is said to have been made from his tears. Mahashivratri 2021: From Bel Patra to Dhatura, 8 Things To Offer to the Shivling for Having Your Wishes Fulfiled by Lord Bholenath on Maha Shivratri.

It is said that the person wearing Rudraksha becomes very dear to Lord Shiva. The person who wears Rudraksha in any form has his problems resolved, and he avoids all kinds of crises and negative forces. According to the scriptures, the person wearing it also gets a long life. Let us discuss more about the Rudraksha, its importance and the usefulness that are mentioned in the Puranas. Mahashivratri 2021: Why Is Tulsi NEVER Offered to Shivling? From Shankh (Conch) to Black Clothes, Things You Should Avoid While Offering Prayers to Lord Bholenath.

Types, Rituals & Importance of Wearing Rudraksha

Do-Mukhi Rudraksha: In the scriptures, the two-faced Rudraksha is considered as a form of Shiva-Shakti. This is Rudraksha, which increases intelligence. Wearing this brings peace of mind and improved concentration, as per legends

Teen-Mukhi Rudraksha: This Rudraksha contains the powers of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. It is the ultimate Rudraksha for peace & prosperity.

Char-Mukhi Rudraksha: The Charmukhi Rudraksha is considered to be the form of Brahma, the Creator. People who are interested in the study of Vedas, Puranas and Sanskrit subjects, should wear four Mukhi Rudraksha.

Panch-Mukhi Rudraksha: Five Mukhi Rudraksha is said to be the form of Sakshat Parmeshwar Rudra. Wearing it protects us from poisonous animals, ghosts and witchcraft and is capable of destroying all kinds of sins.

Chha-Mukhi Rudraksha: It is considered to be the form of Lord Kartikeya. By wearing the six-faced Rudraksha, the lost powers of man start to rekindle. The memory power gets stronger as well.

Sat-Mukhi Rudraksha: Satmukhi Rudraksha is considered to be the form of the Saptrishis. By wearing it, you get wealth, fame and victory.

Ashta-Mukhi Rudraksha: This Rudraksha is the form of Ganesha, the first of the Ashtabhuja Devi and Devas. Wearing the eight-faced Rudraksha leads to perfection in writing and attainment of Riddhi-siddhi.

Nau- Mukhi Rudraksha: Naumukhi Rudraksha gives success in all kinds of practices. It is said to have the ability to prevent death, defeating enemies, providing success and wealth.

Dus-Mukhi Rudraksha: Dasmukhi Rudraksha is considered as the form of Lord Vishnu. Wearing it gives you the fulfilment of all kinds of cosmic and transcendental desires.

Gaurishankar Rudraksha: It is considered to be a mixed form of Shiva and Shakti. It is naturally formed on the tree itself. On wearing it, you get the combined grace of Shiva and Shakti.

In the Puranas, Ekamukhi Rudraksha is said to be the form of Sakshata Shiva, which is the best. This is the symbol of Chaitanya Swarupa Parbrahma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).