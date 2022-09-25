Happy Mahalaya 2022! The auspicious day marks the arrival of Maa Durga on earth from Kailash Parbat. Mahalaya is observed on the last day of Pitru Paksha in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. Hence, Mahalaya 2022 falls on September 25, Sunday. Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and holds special significance in the state of West Bengal. Celebrate the religious festival by sending Mahalaya 2022 images, Subho Mahalaya wishes, Happy Mahalaya greetings, Maa Durga images, WhatsApp messages, Mahalaya quotes and HD wallpapers to your friends and family. They are available for free download online. Subho Mahalaya 2022 Images & Greetings in Bengali: WhatsApp Messages, Maa Durga HD Wallpapers, Wishes, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate Start of Devi Paksha.

Also called Sarva Pitra Amavasya, Mahalaya is celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura. It is observed with people bidding farewell to their deceased ancestors in the morning and marking the arrival of the Goddess of power and hope, Maa Durga, in the evening. It is believed that Goddess Durga was created on this day by the powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwar to kill the demon named Mahishasura. Special puja is performed on Mahalaya as devotees remember their ancestors by offering Tarpan to make their souls happy. The transition from Pitru Paksha to Devi Paksha is celebrated with great pomp and show. The five-day Durga Puja festival begins on October 1, Saturday and ends on October 5, Wednesday. As you celebrate Mahalaya 2022 with incredible joy to welcome the Goddess to your abode, share Mahalaya 2022 wishes, Happy Mahalaya 2022 images, Mahalaya quotes and Happy Mahalaya greetings with your friends and family. Download Mahalaya 2022 images & HD wallpapers for free online below. Durga Puja 2022 Calendar: Dates, Significance, History, Rituals and Ways To Celebrate This Grand Festival for Worshipping Goddess Durga.

Mahalaya 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Mahalaya 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shubho Mahalaya! With the End of the Pitru Paksha, Let Us All Gear Up To Welcome Maa Durga. May the Blessings of the Mother Goddess Always Be With You.

Happy Mahalaya Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing That Goddess Durga Destroys All Evil Around You. May the Goddess Fill Your Life With Prosperity and Happiness. May You Have Immense Peace This Devi Paksha. Happy Mahalaya!

Mahalaya 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We All Wait for the Arrival of Maa Dura, Here’s Extending Shubho Mahalaya Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones.

Mahalaya 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Significant Day of Mahalaya Amavasya, Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings and Best Wishes to You and Your Family.

Mahalaya 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festive Season Brighten Your Days and Nights. May It Add Colour and Make Your Life Brighter. May It Abundantly Remove All Worries From Your Life and Give You Vigour To Face Every Strife. Happy Mahalaya!

Mahalaya 2022 Greetings & Durga Puja Messages for Loved Ones on This Festival of Hope and Happiness

Shubho Mahalaya! May Goddess Durga shower you with strength and hope to lead a blissful life ahead. Indulge in the festive celebrations that also mark the beginning of Durga Puja 2022 in India. Have a happy and joyful Mahalaya 2022!

