Mahalaya is celebrated one day before the beginning of Sharadiya Navratri and is also known as Sarva Pitra Amavasya. It falls on the last day of Pitru Paksha or Pitripaksha in the month of Ashwina. Pitru Paksha 2022 falls between September 10 to September 25. Therefore, Mahalaya 2022 will be celebrated on September 25, Sunday, marking the end of Pitru Paksha and the start of Devi Paksha. Mahalaya holds a significant place in the Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal. This year, the five-day Durga Puja 2022 takes from October 1 and 5. With so much to know and learn, here's a look at Mahalaya 2022 date, history, significance and how Mahalaya is celebrated. Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates: Colours To Wear on 9 Days of September-October Navratri and Take Blessings of Maa Durga in Traditional Style.

It is believed to be a day of hope and happiness and people in India seek the blessings of their ancestors and remember them by making offerings to their souls in the afterlife. They pray for happiness and peace for those souls. Goddess Durga is worshipped during this festival and it is believed that the Goddess comes on earth to bless her devotees during this time for 10 straight days.

Date, Time, History & Significance of Mahalaya 2022

This year, Mahalaya will be observed on September 25, Sunday, one day before the grand Navratri celebrations commence and on the last day of Pitru Paksha. As per Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurat begins from 4:35 AM to 5:23 AM whereas Abhijit Muhurat begins from 11:48 AM to 12:37 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat to arrive are 6:02 PM to 6:26 PM and the timings for Vijaya Muhurat to appear are 2:13 PM to 3:01 PM.

According to Hindu mythology, the demon king Mahishasura had the blessing that no God or human could ever kill him. He then attacked the Devtas, who lost the war in Devlok and prayed to Adi Shakti and Lord Vishnu to save them from Mahishasura. It is believed that a divine light emerged from all the gods, including the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, and Goddess Durga was created. Devotees celebrate Mahalaya as the day of creation of Goddess Durga, the goddess of power, who ultimately defeated the demon king after nine nights of rigorous battle, which is now celebrated as Navratri and Durga Puja. According to Garuda Purana and Agni Purana, while Goddess Durga is worshipped on this day and is celebrated to pay our respects to our ancestors, this day also blesses the family members observing the day with a good and healthy life ahead.

Ways to Celebrate Mahalaya 2022

This day is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, and to observe this day, devotees perform a puja for their ancestors in the morning and pray to Goddess Durga in the evening, to celebrate her arrival on earth from Kailash Parvat for the next 10 days. Houses are decorated and elaborate feasts are prepared to welcome the Goddess. Mahalaya is also celebrated by creating beautiful eye sculptures of Maa Durga.

This is the time when the excitement for Navratri and Durga Puja actually begins, with Durga Puja being one of the grandest festivals celebrated in India. This transition day from Pitru Paksha to Durga Puja is observed on a large scale, especially by people in West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, and Tripura. Devotees also listen to traditional songs on this day and come together as a community to begin the festivities for Maa Durga. Wishing everyone a very Happy Mahalaya 2022!

