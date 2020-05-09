Happy Narada Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images & Facebook Messages to Send Greetings on Devrishi Narada Muni’s Birth Anniversary

Happy Narada Jayanti 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Narada Jayanti 2020 falls on May 9, celebrating the birth anniversary of Devrishi Narada Muni. According to mythologies, Devrishi Narada is a universal divine messenger and a significant source of information among Gods. He has the ability to visit all teen loks—Akash (heaven), Prithvi (Earth) and Patal (netherworld). Devrishi Narada is also considered to be the first journalist on the planet. His birth anniversary is significantly celebrated, especially among the Hindus. But this year’s celebration will not be as huge compared to previous years, considering the global crisis. To celebrate Narada Jayanti 2020, here we bring you the latest collection of Narada Jayanti 2020 wishes and messages that you can send to your near ones on the auspicious occasion. Our latest collection includes Happy Narada Jayanti 2020 wishes, messages and Devrishi Narada images to send across greetings on his birth anniversary through Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites. In addition, we have also got WhatsApp stickers dedicated to festival greetings and some GIFs that you can share while wishing on Narada Jayanti 2020.

Narada Jayanti celebration is regarded as extremely auspicious among devotees. As per Hindu texts, Narada Muni keeps travelling across the universe to communicate the information. Although, most of his timely information would create trouble, that is for the betterment of the universe. An ardent devotee of Shri Vishnu, Narada Muni, keeps chanting, ‘Narayana Narayana,’ before and after starting and ending his conversation. As the devotees celebrate Narada Jayanti 2020 at home, here we bring you the latest collection of Narada Jayanti wishes, messages, Narada Muni images, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and photos of Devrishi Narada to download and send to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Narada Jayanti 2020 Date and Puja Vidhi: Know The Significance of the Festival Celebrating The Birth of Narada Muni.

On Narada Jayanti, May Sage Narada Bless You With Knowledge and Wisdom to Overcome Darkness and Ignorance. Here's Wishing You a Very Happy Narada Muni Jayanti.

