Narada Jayanti 2020 Date and Puja Vidhi: Know The Significance of the Festival Celebrating The Birth of Narada Muni

Narada Jayanti 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Narada Jayanti marks the birth of sage Narada, a Vedic sage, known in Hindu traditions as a travelling musician and storyteller. Devrishi Narad Muni is the son of Lord Brahma, the creator of the Universe, and Mata Saraswati, the Goddess of learning. Being an ardent devotee of Shri Vishnu, Narada Muni keeps chanting 'Narayana Narayana'. Narada Jayanti falls in the Pratipada tithi in the month of Jyeshtha, Krishna Paksha (according to the Purnimant calendar) and during Krishna Paksha of Vaishakha month. As per the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the months of June or May. Narada Jayanti 2020 falls on May 9.

According to Hindu mythology, Sage Narada was not restricted to any specific world and was free to travel in different Lokas like Prithvi, Aakash, and Paatal. He played his veena and appeared anywhere, anytime and delivered his message singing. Vedic Puranas address him as a universal divine messenger and primary source of information among Gods. Narada Muni keeps travelling across the universe to communicate the information.

Narada Jayanti 2020 Date And Puja Vidhi

Narada Jayanti 2020 falls on May 9. On Narada Jayanti, devotees observe fast the whole day. They wake up early morning before sunrise and take a bath. Then offer prayers to Lord Visnu as Narada Muni was a devotee of the deity. Devotees then offer Chandan, tulsi leaves, kumkum, incense sticks, flowers and sweets to the idol. They recite prayers and songs to please God. In the evening, the devotees visit Kashi Vishwanath to seek blessings of the lord. However, due to coronavirus lockdown, people have been asked to be at homes. We wish everyone a Happy Narada Jayanti!