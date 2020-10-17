Wishing you a very Happy Navratri 2020 to everyone gearing up to celebrate the festival over a period of nine days. Sharad Navratri or Sharadiya Navaratri 2020 begins from today, i.e. October 17 and will continue until October 25. Vijayadashami or Dussehra is celebrated on the last day of Sharad Navratri, the most significant of four Navratri observed in a year. Goddess Durga, the popular form of the Hindu Goddess Parvati is worshipped along with her nine manifestations, called Navadurga. It is time to rejoice as one believes Mother Goddess will descend on earth to wipe out all the evils and restore Dharma. 2020 definitely needs Maa Durga’s blessings. And people can send each other Happy Navratri 2020 greetings, Navratri images, Navratri 2020 wishes in Hindi, Navaratri SMS, Durga Puja messages, Maa Durga photos, Mata Rani HD photos, Facebook status, Instagram captions, WhatsApp Stickers, and so much more. We at LatestLY try and bring all of it right here, right now.

Navratri 2020 just like many festivals observed this year is expected to witness scaled-down celebrations with the world battling the coronavirus pandemic. However, devotees like every year can continue to invocate Maa Durga for the nine-day festival and worship her wholeheartedly along with other family members. Yes, with Navratri Mahotsav getting banned to avoid gathering of a huge crowd, there will be no Garba Raas and Dandiya Nights this year. However, you can always dress up according to the designated colours for each day and celebrate virtually. Sending wishes and greetings are also a great way to celebrate the festival. You can download latest Navratri 2020 greetings, wishes, HD images, wallpapers, SMS, messages and WhatsApp Stickers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Generous Goddess Maa Durga Brighten Your Life With Countless Blessings. I Hope Your Prayers Bring Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Navratri to You!

How to Download Happy Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Sharad Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. You can download these stickers with Maa Durga photos, Mantras and Navadurga avatars that can be sent on the nine days of the festival. We wish all our readers a very Happy Sharad Navratri 2020!

