It is that time of the year when “Jai Mata Di” chants fill the air. Devotees are all set to invoke Goddess Durga to their homes for Navratri 2020. Navratri is a nine-day festival commemorated in the honour of divine feminine power. It is said that when even the mighty gods failed to save the universe from the wrath of buffalo demon, Mahishasura, Devi Parvati took form as Maa Durga (Maa Shakti) the Goddess of War to kill him. This is why she is also known as Mahishasuramardini. During Navratri, Devi Durga and her nine manifestations are worshipped on nine days of the festival. They are called Navadurga. People wish each other with happy greetings of the festival. This is why we are bringing a set of new Navratri 2020 images, Navratri HD wallpapers, SMS in English, Navratri wishes in Hindi, Navratri messages in Marathi, Navratri greetings in Gujarati, Navadurga photo, Nava Durga HD images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook status, and more for free download.

People come together to celebrate the Navratri festival that witnesses a wide range of customs and rituals. From observing fasts to dressing up in different colours assigned to each day to playing Dandiya and Garba, Navratri is filled with all the colours of joy, positivity and happiness. However, this time around, the traditional celebrations would witness major changes brought in by pandemic. There will be no Navratri Mahotsav, no Garba nights or pandal hopping. But people can look forward to being part of virtual celebrations from the comfort and safety of their home. And wishes and greetings that bring near and dear ones closer continue to be freely available.

The first day of Navratri 2020 takes place on October 17 (Saturday). On this day, Ghatasthapana, an important ritual in Maharashtrian households, will take place. Post that, Devi Shailaputri, who is the first form of Durga, is worshipped following all rituals and traditions. People wish their family, friends, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and all their loved ones with lovely festive greetings. LatestLY also brings to you a collection of Navratri 2020 messages, Happy Navratri Images, Happy Navratri Images for WhatsApp, Happy Navratri images HD free download, Happy Navratri images in Hindi, Happy Navratri images in Hindi good morning, Happy Navratri photo download, Happy Navratri pictures download, and more.

