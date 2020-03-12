Happy Shiv Jayanti 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Greetings and Quotes to Celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birth Anniversary

Shiv Jayanti Marathi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Shiv Jayanti 2020! March 12 marks the celebration of birth anniversary of an eminent leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While, another festival celebration of Shivaji Jayanti was observed on February 13, today marks the birth date according to the Hindu calendar. So this being the 390th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, the festivities will also be organised on a grand scale. And no celebrations these days are complete without sending out heartfelt greetings and wishes for the day. Being celebrated according to the traditional calendar, people specifically look for Shivaji Jayanti messages and wishes in Marathi. And you have come to the right place, as here we have made a beautiful collection of praiseworthy quotes, messages, sayings, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj images and photos which you can send to your friends and family members. We also give you the collection of latest WhatsApp stickers which you can send via the messaging app. Shiv Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Images and Messages to Celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birth Anniversary.

Shivaji Jayanti is more popularly celebrated in the state of Maharashtra. There are processions organised in several places with a portrait of Shivaji Maharaj and recalling his brave fights. Chants of 'Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji' are made. The founder of Maratha empire is deeply respected by people of the community, who look up to him as an inspirational idol. On Shiv Jayanti, separate organisations will have their own events to mark this day and exchange greetings. On this Shiv Jayanti 2020, we give you some of Happy Shivaji Jayanti messages in Marathi, Shivaji Jayanti greetings, Shivaji Maharaj GIF images and photos. You can download these for free and send everyone.

Message reads: Maratha Chhatrapati Aamucha Vansh Maratha Aamuchi Jaat..! Jo Karel Maharashtracha Ghaat Tyachya Kamret Ghalu Lath. Jay Shivaji Jay Bhawani!

Message reads: Na Shivshankar.. to Kailashpati Na Lambodar. To Ganpati Natmastak Taya Chardi Jayane Kali Swarajya Nirmiti Dev Majha Ekch to.. Maha Raja Shivchatrapati.

Message reads: Eke Ratri Sahyadri Hasala, Hastana to Disla, Zali Tyala Talvar Pritichi, Ghetali Tyane Maratha Stapanechi, Dhakhvli Jyane Takat Maratha Ekjutichi. Ashi Kirti Hoti Raje Shivaji Maharajanchi.

Message reads: Talwari Tar Saglyanchya Hatat Hotya, Takat Tar Saglyanchya Mangatat Hoti, Pan Swarajya Sthapanyachi Icchha Fakt “Marathi” Raktatach Hoti.. Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji!

We hope the above collection of Shiv Jayanti messages and wishes in Marathi help you to send the greetings in Marathi to your friends and family members.