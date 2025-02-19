Mumbai, February 19: On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Vaicky Kaushal paid his maiden visit to the iconic Raigad Fort. Vicky Kaushal also shared a few sneak peeks from his visit on his Instagram account. "Today on the occasion of #ChhatrapatiShivajiJayanti, I had the good fortune of paying my respects at #RaigadFort. It was my first time here and there couldn’t have been a better time to come and take blessings from Maharaj", he captioned the post. He added, "Wishing you all a heartfelt Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti! Hail Jijau, Hail Shivray, Hail Shambhu!"

Vicky Kaushal was accompanied by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare during his visit to the Raigad Fort. The fort served as the capital of the Great Maratha empire in the Indian subcontinent. Sarath Kumar Praises Vicky Kaushal-Starrer ‘Chhaava’, Says ‘Patriotism, Valour and Quest for Swaraj Evoked and Kindled the Emotions of Swaraj’.

Vicky Kaushal Pays Respect at Raigad Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Recently, Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhavaa' released.The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.He has been receiving a lot of praise for his portrayal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical action drama.

Recently, Alia Bhatt showed her admiration for Vicky Kaushal's performance in "Chhaava." The diva took to her Instagram stories and praised Vicky Kaushal's work in Laxman Utekar's directorial. Sharing a photo of the actor from the movie, she penned, “Vicky Kaushal! What are you???? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal.” ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Epic Remains Strong, Mints INR 171.28 Crore in India.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were seen together in Meghna Gulzar’s 2018 spy thriller "Raazi". Released on February 14, 2025 "Chhaava" saw Vicky Kaushal essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

Produced by Maddock Films, "Chhaava" is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" by Shivaji Sawant. The tunes of the drama scored by music maestro A. R. Rahman have also been receiving a lot of applause from music lovers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).