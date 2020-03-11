Shiv Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Images and Messages to Celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birth Anniversary

Shiv Jayanti 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Maratha emperor Shivaji Maharaj. The Shivaji Jayanti or Shiv Jayanti is mainly observed in Maharashtra as he is highly revered for his contributions for establishing the Maratha Empire. Shivaji Jayanti falls on February 19 every year which is observed with great fanfare. The day is also observed based on tithi in the Marathi calendar. According to which

Chhatrapati Shivaji Tithi Based Jayanti in 2020 will be observed on March 12. And as the occasion approaches, we have compiled a list of Shivaji Jayanti wishes which you can send your near and dear ones to celebrate the observance. We bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Images, SMS and messages to send on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2020. Shiv Jayanti 2020 Date: History and Significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary As per Hindu Lunar Calendar,

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort. He is known for establishing a firm empire with a systematic rule. Shivaji's stories of strength and valour are very popular even among children in Maharashtra. Shivaji fought the existing Mughal rule and established the Maratha rule. He seized Toma for at 16 and at 17 he had both Raigad and Kondana forts.

This year’s Shivaji Jayanti marks the 390th birth anniversary of great Maratha warrior.

Social reformed Mahatma Joytirao Phule started the Jayanti of the emperor in Pune in 1870. He discovered the tomb of Shivaji Maharaj on Raigad. Bal Gangadhar Tilak uses the occasion to unite people during the oppressive British rule. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Shivaji Jayanti.