Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, is an annual event that celebrates the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, the first Chhatrapati of the Marathas. This day is marked by various events and programs across India, especially in Maharashtra. As per the Hindu Samvat Calendar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti falls on Monday, March 17, 2025. Shivaji Maharaj, whose full name was Shivaji Bhosale, was born in 1630 to Shahaji Bhosale and Jijabai near the city of Junnar in the Pune district, Maharashtra. He was a great warrior King of Marathas who established the Maratha Empire and Hindavi Swarajya. Shiv Jayanti 2025 Messages: Send Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj HD Images, Greetings, Wallpapers and Quotes To Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of the Great Maratha Warrior.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti falls on Monday, March 17. This year, it will be the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on March. On this day, people pay tribute by visiting forts, statues, and memorials dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj to honour the great Maratha warrior. In this article, let’s know more about Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of the annual event dedicated to the great Maratha warrior. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2025 Date

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti Significance

Shivaji Maharaj is remembered as a visionary king who laid the foundation for Swarajya (self-rule) and fought against oppression. Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti recognizes the great Maratha warrior’s contributions to Indian history, military strategy, and governance. This annual event celebrates his valour, leadership, and administrative reforms of Shivaji Maharaj.

On this day, processions and cultural events are held in Maharashtra and across India while speeches and discussions are organised in schools and other educational institutions to highlight his legacy in warfare, governance, and social justice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2025 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).