Shiv Jayanti falls every year on February 19. This day is mostly celebrated by people of Maharashtra to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, who is the founder of Maratha empire. This year will mark the 391st birth anniversary of Shivaji. Shiv Jayanti celebration started in 1870 by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, who had discovered the tomb of Shivaji Maharaj on Raigad. The tradition was later followed by noted freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2021 HD images, wallpapers, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers, Telegram messages and SMS to celebrate the birthday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shivaji Jayanti is the most important event for Maharashtrians, as they proudly boast the feat of the hero of Maharashtra. Shivaji Maharaj, also known as, Shivaji Bhosale is responsible for advanced and well-structured civil administration system. He carved out an enclave from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that became the foundation stone of the Maratha Empire. Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, in Shivneri Fort to Shahaji and Jijabai.

Shivaji Maharaj was made the emperor of the Maratha Empire, in 1674. The coronation took place at the Raigad fort. Shivaji Jayanti is indeed the special occasion for the people of Maharashtra. Unfortunately, this year due to COVID-19 guidelines, this event will not be celebrated with huge processions considering the social distance norm.However, you can reach out to maximum people by sending out Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2021 wallpapers, HD images, WhatsApp stickers and GIF from below.

Happy Shiv Jayanti 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chatrapati Shivaji Inspired Many Souls When He Was Alive and He Will Continue to Motivate the Youth of the Country for Generations to Come.

Shiv Jayanti 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Strong Like Him, Be Courageous Like Him, Be Inspiring Like Him….. Be Like Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Shiv Jayanti 2021 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Quote Reads: “Of All the Rights of Women, the Greatest Is to Be a Mother.” – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shiv Jayanti 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Quote Reads: “When You Are Enthusiastic, the Mountain Also Looks Like a Clay Pile.” - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Happy Shiv Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers

Get innovative this Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers for Happy Shiv Jayanti from here. We wish you all a very Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).