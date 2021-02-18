Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 is on February 19. An event observed significantly in Maharashtra; the day marks the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the first Chhatrapati and founder of the Maratha Empire. People also refer to his birth anniversary as Shiv Jayanti. On this day, Shivaji's followers marks the occasion by remembering his contributions, great lessons and all that makes him one of the bravest heroes in India’s history. As we gear up to celebrate Shivaji’s birth anniversary, here we bring you Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 wishes and WhatsApp stickers. You can download these Shiv Jayanti 2021 messages, HD images and quotes by the Maratha king to send greetings through Facebook, Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp and other online messaging platforms. Besides, we also bring you a direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, in Shivneri Fort. He is considered the greatest Maratha ruler who carved an enclave from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that became the start of the Maratha Empire. In 1674, he was formally crowned as the Chhatrapati (emperor) of his realm at Raigad. Over the course of his life, he engaged in both alliances and hostilities with the Mughal Empire as well as the European colonial powers. As we observe In 1674, he was formally crowned as the Chhatrapati (emperor) of his realm at Raigad. As we observe Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19, we bring you messages, wishes, quotes, greetings, HD images and more to share through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Twitter and others.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivaji Jayanti Is a Special Occasion Because This Day the Most Special Hero of the Nation Was Born.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivaji Jayanti Reminds Us of the Courageous Acts of Chatrapati Shivaji Which Will Inspire the Coming Generations Forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2020 to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chatrapati Shivaji Inspired Many Souls When He Was Alive and He Will Continue to Motivate the Youth of the Country for Generations to Come.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Strong Like Him, Be Courageous Like Him, Be Inspiring Like Him….. Be Like Chhatrapati Shivaji.

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers that can be used to share greetings on significant events; such as Shiv Jayanti.

